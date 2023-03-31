Capital Hotels : HOTEL PLC- QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
CAPITAL HOTELS PLC
ANNUAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
CAPITAL HOTELS PLC
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS, AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND
OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
Content
Page
Corporate Information
Report of the Directors
Statement of Corporate Responsibility for Preparation of the Financial Statements
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
Report of the Audit Committee
Independent Auditor's Report
Audited Financial Statements:
Statement of Pofit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Financial Statements
Other National Disclosures:
Value Added Statement
Five-Year Financial Summary
CAPITAL HOTELS PLC
ANNUAL REPORT
CORPORATE INFORMATION
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
Directors:
Chief Anthony I. Idigbe, SAN
Chairman
Resigned 15 August 2022
Mr. Ramesh Kansagra
Chairman
British
Appointed 15 August 2022
Mr. Robert Itawa
Executive Director
Mr. Chuma Anosike
Non Executive Director
Mr. Akpofure Ibru
Non Executive Director
Resigned 15 August 2022
Dr. Alexander Thomopulos
Non Executive Director
Resigned 15 August 2022
Alhaji Abatcha Bulama
Non Executive Director
Mrs. Fadeke Olugbemi
Non Executive Director
Resigned 15 August 2022
Mr. Toke Alex-Ibru
Non Executive Director
Mrs. Helen Dasouza
Non Executive Director
Resigned 15 August 2022
Alhaji Aminu Abdulkadir
Non Executive Director
Appointed 15 August 2022
Mr. Pascal Demarchi
Non Executive Director
French
Appointed 15 August 2022
Chief Paul Obi
Non Executive Director
Appointed 15 August 2022
Mr. Ravi Bachu
Non Executive Director
Indian
Appointed 15 August 2022
Mr. Rishi Kansagra
Non Executive Director
British
Appointed 15 August 2022
Secretary:
Ifebunandu & Co
Suite 2B South East Pavilion
Tafawa Balewa Square
Lagos.
Registered office:
1, Ladi Kwali Way
Wuse Zone 4
Abuja
Registration number:
RC 36985
Registrar:
Cardinal Stone Registrars Limited
335/337 Herbert Macaulay Road
Yaba, Lagos.
Principal bankers:
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Polaris Bank Ltd
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
Auditor:
Ernst & Young
10th & 13th Floors, UBA House
57, Marina, Lagos
Nigeria.
CAPITAL HOTELS PLC
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
The directors have pleasure in presenting to the members of Capital Hotels Plc their report together with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.
LEGAL FORM
Capital Hotels Plc was incorporated in Nigeria on 16 January 1981 under the Companies and Allied Matters Act as a private limited liability Company in accordance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (As amended). It became a Public Limited Company on 31 May 1986.
Its Hotel, (formerly known as Sheraton Abuja Hotel and managed by Marriott International) commenced business in January 1990. The Hotel is now managed by Capital Hotels Plc and trading under the name of Abuja Continental Hotel.
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
The company is engaged in the hospitality industry. It renders hotel services by providing exotic accommodation; mouth-watering cuisines, leisure and fitness facilities, conferencing facilities and fully equipped meeting rooms for business travelers and tourists. It boast of the best ambience in the market.
RESULT FOR THE YEAR
The company's result for the year ended 31 December 2022 are set out on page 14. The loss for the year of N789.966 million (2021: N320.461 million) has been transferred to retained earnings. The summarised results are presented below.
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
Revenue
5,332,322
3,827,964
Gross (loss)/ profit
(501,359)
555,929
Loss before taxation
(808,281)
(2,620)
Taxation
648,377
(317,841)
Loss after taxation
(159,904)
(320,461)
DIVIDEND
The directors have not recommended the payment of dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022. (2021: Nil).
DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN CONTRACTS
None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters
Act, 2020 of their direct or indirect interest in contracts or proposed contracts with the Company during the year.
CAPITAL HOTELS PLC
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued
DIRECTORS' SHAREHOLDING
None of the directors who held office during the year and to the date of this report has indicated their direct or indirect interests in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the register of Directors' shareholdings and/or as notified by the Directors for the purposes of Sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.
SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE
The issued and fully paid share capital of the Company as at reporting date was beneficially owned by:
31 December 2022
31 December 2021
Number of
Name
Number of shares
% holding
shares
% holding
22 Hospitality Limited
2,090,199,140
66.13
-
-
Hans-Gremlin Nig. Ltd.
333,236,463
10.54
789,877,800
51.00
Continental Energy Resources Ltd
228,564,655
7.23
228,564,655
14.76
Oma Investment Ltd
226,107,523
7.15
228,648,915
14.76
Abuja Investments Company Limited
100,775,620
3.19
100,775,620
6.51
Bank of Industry Limited
13,200,000
0.42
13,200,000
0.85
Ministry of Finance Incorporated
31,348,113
0.99
31,057,764
2.00
Associated Ventures Internatinal Ltd
-
-
43,124,586
2.78
Nigerian Industral Development
28,464,040
0.90
28,464,040
1.84
Nigeria Re-insurance Corporation
31,059,600
0.98
31,059,600
2.01
Nigeria Airways Pension Board
7,374,400
0.23
7,374,400
0.48
Others
70,445,956
2.24
46,632,620
3.01
Total
3,160,775,510
100.00
1,548,780,000
100.00
PROPERTY PLANT & EQUIPMENT
Information relating to movement in property, plant and equipment is shown in Note 14 to the financial statements. In the opinion of the Directors, the market values of the Company's properties are not less than the value shown in these financial statements.
EMPLOYMENT OF PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSONS
The company has a policy of fair consideration of job applications by disabled persons having regard to their abilities and aptitude. The company's policy prohibits discrimination against disabled persons in the recruitment, training and career development of its employees. In the event of members of staff becoming disabled, every effort is made to ensure that their employment with the company continues and that appropriate training is arranged.
