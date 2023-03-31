Capital Hotels : HOTEL PLC- QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Statement of Corporate Responsibility for Preparation of the Financial Statements

CAPITAL HOTELS PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

The directors have pleasure in presenting to the members of Capital Hotels Plc their report together with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

LEGAL FORM

Capital Hotels Plc was incorporated in Nigeria on 16 January 1981 under the Companies and Allied Matters Act as a private limited liability Company in accordance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (As amended). It became a Public Limited Company on 31 May 1986.

Its Hotel, (formerly known as Sheraton Abuja Hotel and managed by Marriott International) commenced business in January 1990. The Hotel is now managed by Capital Hotels Plc and trading under the name of Abuja Continental Hotel.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The company is engaged in the hospitality industry. It renders hotel services by providing exotic accommodation; mouth-watering cuisines, leisure and fitness facilities, conferencing facilities and fully equipped meeting rooms for business travelers and tourists. It boast of the best ambience in the market.

RESULT FOR THE YEAR

The company's result for the year ended 31 December 2022 are set out on page 14. The loss for the year of N789.966 million (2021: N320.461 million) has been transferred to retained earnings. The summarised results are presented below.

2022 2021 N'000 N'000 Revenue 5,332,322 3,827,964 Gross (loss)/ profit (501,359) 555,929 Loss before taxation (808,281) (2,620) Taxation 648,377 (317,841) Loss after taxation (159,904) (320,461)

DIVIDEND

The directors have not recommended the payment of dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022. (2021: Nil).

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN CONTRACTS

None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters

Act, 2020 of their direct or indirect interest in contracts or proposed contracts with the Company during the year.

