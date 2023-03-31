Capital Hotels : HOTEL PLC- QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Advanced search
    CAPHOTEL   NGCAPHOTEL09

CAPITAL HOTELS PLC

(CAPHOTEL)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
2.500 NGN    0.00%
11:39aCapital Hotels : Hotel plc- quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
02/03Sheraton Abuja Hotel Changes Name
AQ
02/02Capital Hotels : Hotel plc-chp annoucement
PU
CAPITAL HOTELS PLC

ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

CAPITAL HOTELS PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS, AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND

OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Content

Page

Corporate Information

3

Report of the Directors

4

Statement of Corporate Responsibility for Preparation of the Financial Statements

7

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

8

Report of the Audit Committee

9

Independent Auditor's Report

10

Audited Financial Statements:

Statement of Pofit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

15

Statement of Financial Position

16

Statement of Changes in Equity

17

Statement of Cash Flows

18

Notes to the Financial Statements

19

Other National Disclosures:

Value Added Statement

60

Five-Year Financial Summary

61

CAPITAL HOTELS PLC

ANNUAL REPORT

CORPORATE INFORMATION

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Directors:

Chief Anthony I. Idigbe, SAN

Chairman

Resigned 15 August 2022

Mr. Ramesh Kansagra

Chairman

British

Appointed 15 August 2022

Mr. Robert Itawa

Executive Director

Mr. Chuma Anosike

Non Executive Director

Mr. Akpofure Ibru

Non Executive Director

Resigned 15 August 2022

Dr. Alexander Thomopulos

Non Executive Director

Resigned 15 August 2022

Alhaji Abatcha Bulama

Non Executive Director

Mrs. Fadeke Olugbemi

Non Executive Director

Resigned 15 August 2022

Mr. Toke Alex-Ibru

Non Executive Director

Mrs. Helen Dasouza

Non Executive Director

Resigned 15 August 2022

Alhaji Aminu Abdulkadir

Non Executive Director

Appointed 15 August 2022

Mr. Pascal Demarchi

Non Executive Director

French

Appointed 15 August 2022

Chief Paul Obi

Non Executive Director

Appointed 15 August 2022

Mr. Ravi Bachu

Non Executive Director

Indian

Appointed 15 August 2022

Mr. Rishi Kansagra

Non Executive Director

British

Appointed 15 August 2022

Secretary:

Ifebunandu & Co

Suite 2B South East Pavilion

Tafawa Balewa Square

Lagos.

Registered office:

1, Ladi Kwali Way

Wuse Zone 4

Abuja

Registration number:

RC 36985

Registrar:

Cardinal Stone Registrars Limited

335/337 Herbert Macaulay Road

Yaba, Lagos.

Principal bankers:

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Polaris Bank Ltd

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

Auditor:

Ernst & Young

10th & 13th Floors, UBA House

57, Marina, Lagos

Nigeria.

3

CAPITAL HOTELS PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

The directors have pleasure in presenting to the members of Capital Hotels Plc their report together with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

LEGAL FORM

Capital Hotels Plc was incorporated in Nigeria on 16 January 1981 under the Companies and Allied Matters Act as a private limited liability Company in accordance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (As amended). It became a Public Limited Company on 31 May 1986.

Its Hotel, (formerly known as Sheraton Abuja Hotel and managed by Marriott International) commenced business in January 1990. The Hotel is now managed by Capital Hotels Plc and trading under the name of Abuja Continental Hotel.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The company is engaged in the hospitality industry. It renders hotel services by providing exotic accommodation; mouth-watering cuisines, leisure and fitness facilities, conferencing facilities and fully equipped meeting rooms for business travelers and tourists. It boast of the best ambience in the market.

RESULT FOR THE YEAR

The company's result for the year ended 31 December 2022 are set out on page 14. The loss for the year of N789.966 million (2021: N320.461 million) has been transferred to retained earnings. The summarised results are presented below.

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

Revenue

5,332,322

3,827,964

Gross (loss)/ profit

(501,359)

555,929

Loss before taxation

(808,281)

(2,620)

Taxation

648,377

(317,841)

Loss after taxation

(159,904)

(320,461)

DIVIDEND

The directors have not recommended the payment of dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022. (2021: Nil).

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN CONTRACTS

None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters

Act, 2020 of their direct or indirect interest in contracts or proposed contracts with the Company during the year.

4

CAPITAL HOTELS PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS - Continued

DIRECTORS' SHAREHOLDING

None of the directors who held office during the year and to the date of this report has indicated their direct or indirect interests in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the register of Directors' shareholdings and/or as notified by the Directors for the purposes of Sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

The issued and fully paid share capital of the Company as at reporting date was beneficially owned by:

31 December 2022

31 December 2021

Number of

Name

Number of shares

% holding

shares

% holding

22 Hospitality Limited

2,090,199,140

66.13

-

-

Hans-Gremlin Nig. Ltd.

333,236,463

10.54

789,877,800

51.00

Continental Energy Resources Ltd

228,564,655

7.23

228,564,655

14.76

Oma Investment Ltd

226,107,523

7.15

228,648,915

14.76

Abuja Investments Company Limited

100,775,620

3.19

100,775,620

6.51

Bank of Industry Limited

13,200,000

0.42

13,200,000

0.85

Ministry of Finance Incorporated

31,348,113

0.99

31,057,764

2.00

Associated Ventures Internatinal Ltd

-

-

43,124,586

2.78

Nigerian Industral Development

28,464,040

0.90

28,464,040

1.84

Nigeria Re-insurance Corporation

31,059,600

0.98

31,059,600

2.01

Nigeria Airways Pension Board

7,374,400

0.23

7,374,400

0.48

Others

70,445,956

2.24

46,632,620

3.01

Total

3,160,775,510

100.00

1,548,780,000

100.00

PROPERTY PLANT & EQUIPMENT

Information relating to movement in property, plant and equipment is shown in Note 14 to the financial statements. In the opinion of the Directors, the market values of the Company's properties are not less than the value shown in these financial statements.

EMPLOYMENT OF PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSONS

The company has a policy of fair consideration of job applications by disabled persons having regard to their abilities and aptitude. The company's policy prohibits discrimination against disabled persons in the recruitment, training and career development of its employees. In the event of members of staff becoming disabled, every effort is made to ensure that their employment with the company continues and that appropriate training is arranged.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

fermer