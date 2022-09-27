Capital Hotels : HOTEL PLC-SUCCESSFUL ACQUISITION OF 1,611,995,510 ORDINARY SHARES BY 22 HOSPITALITY LTD

CAPITAL HOTELS PLC

ABUJA, FCT

26th September 2022

Successful Acquisition of 1,611,995,510 Ordinary Shares by 22 Hospitality Ltd

Capital Hotels Plc (CHP or the Company) wishes to inform its Shareholders and other Stakeholders that 22 Hospitality Ltd has successfully acquired 1,611,995,510 Ordinary Shares of 50 kobo each representing 51% of the equity share capital of the Company through Private Placement. All the required regulatory approvals have been received for the transaction.

In addition, 22 Hospitality Limited also bought 456,641,337, and 21,562,293 Ordinary Shares of 50 kobo each representing 14.45% and 0.68% of the equity share capital of the Company, from Hans Gremlin Nigeria Limited and Associated Ventures International Limited respectively through Offer for Sale.

In all, 22 Hospitality Limited has therefore acquired a total of 2,090,199,140 Ordinary Shares of 50 kobo each, representing 66.13% of the equity share capital of the Company through a combination of Private Placement and Offer for Sale.

Resulting from this development, the following Directors have resigned their appointments as Directors of the Company

Chief Anthony Idigbe SAN (Chairman); Dr Alexander Thomopulos; Mrs Fadeke Olugbemi; Mrs Helen Da-Souza; and Mr Akpofure Ibru.

Following the resignation of the above Directors, the following persons have been appointed as Directors of the Company: