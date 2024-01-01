Capital India Finance Limited announced that the management of the Company, with a view to give a compelling & growing business role to Mr. Deepak Vaswan, Head -- Strategy, and Senior Management Personnel ("SMP") of the Company, has decided to internally transfer his services with effect from January 1, 2024 to its material subsidiary Rapipay Fintech Private Limited in the capacity of Whole-time Director & Chief Business Officer. Accordingly, Mr. Deepak Vaswan has resigned from the Company and ceased to be a SMP of the Company with effect from close of business hours of December 31, 2023.