Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPD   BMG022411000

CAPITAL LIMITED

(CAPD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:16 2023-05-16 am EDT
97.00 GBX   +1.68%
01:20pCalifornia's cannabis firms band together to address credit woes
RE
05/11Horizon Construction Development Launches Up to HK$1.75 Billion Hong Kong IPO
MT
05/09Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Updated Its Research Coverage on China Gold
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

California's cannabis firms band together to address credit woes

05/16/2023 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
America's first Cannabis Cafe opens in West Hollywood, California

(Reuters) - A coalition of cannabis firms, representing about 45% sales volume in California, on Tuesday started an effort to address credit issues that have plagued the state's legal cannabis market.

Cannabis operators including Kiva Sales & Service, Lowell Farms, Nabis, Sunderstorm launched Financial Stability for California Cannabis (FSCC) and issued a public letter in support of Assembly Bill 766.

The bill, dubbed "The Cannabis Credit Protection Act", seeks to establish regulatory safeguards around cannabis sales made on credit.

Most U.S. banks do not service cannabis companies as marijuana remains federally illegal, despite several states like California legalizing its medicinal and recreational use, leaving the industry largely cash-based and capital-limited.

"Collections and outstanding debt related to unpaid invoices are key challenges facing cannabis operators of all types across the state, from cultivators to manufacturers, vertical brands to wholesalers, and everyone in between," said Vince Ning, co-founder and co-CEO of Nabis, California's largest wholesale platform.

The lack of capital means that the cannabis sales across the supply chain are largely made on credit terms with license holders agreeing to pay for goods and services at a specified later date.

The bill, expected to be heard in California's Assembly Appropriations Committee on May 18, will establish maximum credit terms that cannabis licensees can sell on, and grant the Department of Cannabis Control oversight powers to ensure businesses pay for goods and services in a timely manner.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CAPITAL LIMITED
01:20pCalifornia's cannabis firms band together to address credit woes
RE
05/11Horizon Construction Development Launches Up to HK$1.75 Billion Hong Kong IPO
MT
05/09Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Updated Its Research Coverage on China Go..
AQ
05/03EKF Diagnostics completes quality management audits
AN
05/01Earnings Flash (WT) ETFS CAPITAL LIMITED Posts Q1 EPS $0.07
MT
04/20Greatland hails gold find; Capital revenue climbs
AN
04/20Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Updated Its Research Coverage for Sonoro ..
AQ
04/20Earnings Flash (CAPD.L) CAPITAL Posts Q1 Revenue $77.8M
MT
04/20Capital Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
04/20Capital Limited Reports Unaudited Revenue Results for the First Quarter Period 1 Januar..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 327 M - -
Net income 2023 36,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 21,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,48x
Yield 2023 3,45%
Capitalization 228 M 228 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 585
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,19 $
Average target price 1,97 $
Spread / Average Target 65,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Stokes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard William Robson Chief Financial Officer
Jamie Phillip Boyton Executive Chairman
Jodie North Chief Operating Officer
Alexander John Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL LIMITED-1.65%228
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.47%9 497
GUANGDONG HONGDA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.8.35%3 144
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.34%183
FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA19.33%131
MLG OZ LIMITED6.33%41
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer