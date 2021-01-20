Log in
Capital Limited    CAPD

CAPITAL LIMITED

(CAPD)
  Report
01/19
62.5 GBX   --.--%
02:08aCAPITAL : Appointment of new CFO
PU
01/14CAPITAL : Q4 2020 Trading Update
PU
01/14CAPITAL : Earnings Flash (CAPD.L) CAPITAL LTD. Reports Q4 Revenue $34.6M
MT
Capital : Appointment of new CFO

01/20/2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 20 January 2021

Capital Limited

("Capital", the "Group" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Capital (LSE: CAPD), a leading mining services company focused on the African markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Giles Everist to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), commencing 1 March 2021. Mr. Everist will replace André Koekemoer, who has resigned to return to South Africa for personal reasons.

Mr. Everist has spent the large majority of his 30 plus year career in the international mining sector in CFO, executive and non-executive roles with listed global companies across Africa, Asia, South America and Australia. He has extensive acquisition, debt and equity capital markets, working capital management and financial restructuring experience, as well as strategy and ESG framework development.

He most recently held the roles of Non-executive Director and then CFO at ASX listed Macmahon Holdings Ltd (Macmahon) during a period of significant growth and transformation for the company. Macmahon is a leading mining services company providing a complete package of mining services, from mine development to materials movement and rehabilitation, for surface and underground mining groups throughout Australia and Southeast Asia. Macmahon has been involved in many of Australia's largest multi-disciplinary mining projects across a range of commodities during its 55-year history and it employs over 7,000 people. During his tenure as CFO since 2017, Macmahon has delivered significant revenue and record EBITDA growth, and maintained a strong balance sheet while broadening its offering into adjacent services across the mining value chain.

Mr. Everist also holds Non-executive Directorships with ASX listed Austal Limited and Norwood Systems Limited, including the role of Chair of Audit & Risk Committees for both companies.

Commenting on the appointment, Jamie Boyton, Executive Chairman, said:

'We are excited to welcome Giles to Capital. I am extremely pleased we have attracted someone of his calibre who brings extensive experience that is closely aligned to our strategic growth direction. His contribution will complement our transition into delivering earth moving services in addition to our existing drilling, laboratory and maintenance services, and I look forward to working closely with him.

On behalf of the Capital Board, I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Andre for his outstanding service since joining Capital in 2009 and wish him all the very best for the future.'

- ENDS -

For further information, please visit Capital Limited's website www.capdrill.comor contact:

Capital Limited

+230 464 3250

Jamie Boyton, Executive Chairman

investor@capdrill.com

Rick Robson, Executive - Corporate Development

Berenberg

+44 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt

Jennifer Wyllie

Detlir Elezi

Tamesis Partners LLP

+44 20 3882 2868

Charlie Bendon

Richard Greenfield

Buchanan

+44 20 7466 5000

Bobby Morse

capital@buchanan.uk.com

Kelsey Traynor

James Husband

About Capital Limited

Capital is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry, focusing on the African markets. The Company's services include: exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; mining equipment hire and maintenance; and geochemical analysis. The Group's corporate headquarters are in Mauritius and it has established operations in Botswana, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Tanzania.

capdrill.com

2

Disclaimer

Capital Drilling Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2021 07:07:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
