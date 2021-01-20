Capital : Appointment of new CFO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 20 January 2021

Capital Limited

("Capital", the "Group" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Capital (LSE: CAPD), a leading mining services company focused on the African markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Giles Everist to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), commencing 1 March 2021. Mr. Everist will replace André Koekemoer, who has resigned to return to South Africa for personal reasons.

Mr. Everist has spent the large majority of his 30 plus year career in the international mining sector in CFO, executive and non-executive roles with listed global companies across Africa, Asia, South America and Australia. He has extensive acquisition, debt and equity capital markets, working capital management and financial restructuring experience, as well as strategy and ESG framework development.

He most recently held the roles of Non-executive Director and then CFO at ASX listed Macmahon Holdings Ltd (Macmahon) during a period of significant growth and transformation for the company. Macmahon is a leading mining services company providing a complete package of mining services, from mine development to materials movement and rehabilitation, for surface and underground mining groups throughout Australia and Southeast Asia. Macmahon has been involved in many of Australia's largest multi-disciplinary mining projects across a range of commodities during its 55-year history and it employs over 7,000 people. During his tenure as CFO since 2017, Macmahon has delivered significant revenue and record EBITDA growth, and maintained a strong balance sheet while broadening its offering into adjacent services across the mining value chain.

Mr. Everist also holds Non-executive Directorships with ASX listed Austal Limited and Norwood Systems Limited, including the role of Chair of Audit & Risk Committees for both companies.

Commenting on the appointment, Jamie Boyton, Executive Chairman, said:

'We are excited to welcome Giles to Capital. I am extremely pleased we have attracted someone of his calibre who brings extensive experience that is closely aligned to our strategic growth direction. His contribution will complement our transition into delivering earth moving services in addition to our existing drilling, laboratory and maintenance services, and I look forward to working closely with him.

On behalf of the Capital Board, I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Andre for his outstanding service since joining Capital in 2009 and wish him all the very best for the future.'

- ENDS -

