Capital expenditure (Capex) consists of purchase of PPE for cash, prepayments for PPE and assets purchased during the year and financed by OEM.

Adjustment for the cash cost of the IFRS 16 lease which amounts to $3.5 million in H1 2023 and $1.5 million in H1 2022 (see page 16).

Capital secured a major earthmoving and crushing services contract with Ivindo Iron SA with a term of up to 5 years. The site, located in Gabon's northeast, is one of the world's largest undeveloped,

H1 2023 average rig utilisation was 75%, a decrease of 9.6% on H1 2022 (83%). The decrease in part driven by the temporary shutdown of rigs at Perseus' Meyas Gold Project in Sudan following the escalation of conflict in the country;

Declared an interim dividend of 1.3 cents per share, to be paid on 3 October 2023 to shareholders registered on 1 September 2023.

Net debt of $66.5 million increased 82.7% on H1 2022 ($36.4 million) predominantly in order to fund our second material mining services contract with Ivindo Iron SA without returning to equity markets for funding (as required for our initial mining contract at Sukari). Investments remained significant at $42.1 million at 30 June 2023. Adjusted Net debt (including investments) of $24.4 million;

Net gains from equity investments of $0.8 million (unrealised) in H1 2023. Alongside cash investments carried out over the period, the value of the group strategic investments increased to $42.1 million from $38.7 million at 31 December 2022 (30 June 2022: $47.3 million); Our valuation for our stake in Allied

Capital Mining will also see revenue growth through H2 2023 driven by the mining services and crushing contract at Ivindo, Gabon, which has now commenced. Additionally, we expect the Sukari earth moving contract to sustain steady performance throughout the rest of the year;

Capital Drilling anticipates revenue growth in H2 2023, driven by the ramp up of two high quality contracts at Reko Diq, Pakistan, and Ivindo, Gabon together with a potential restart of operations at the Meyas Gold Project, Sudan;

Our valuation for our stake in Allied Gold Corp Limited ("Allied") remains broadly in line with our valuation from 31 December 2022, and does not yet take into account the company's public listing plans.

The portfolio recorded investment gains (unrealised) of US$0.8 million. The total value of investments (listed and unlisted) was US$42.1 million as of 30 June 2023, versus US$38.7 million at the end of 2022 ($47.3 million at 30 June 2022);

MSALABS has completed a $10 million equity raise to fund the expansion of the business. Following this Capital's shareholding in MSALABS has increased from 77.8% to 81.8%.

This year MSALABS has commissioned a mine site laboratory at Shanta Gold's Singida mine, Tanzania, a laboratory in Bougouni, Mali and currently has a laboratory in Marsa Alam, Egypt under construction; and

While the rollout of Chrysos PhotonAssay™ technology will account for the majority of the growth in revenues, we continue to expand our traditional geochemical business in tandem;

Commenting on the interim results, Peter Stokes, Chief Executive, said:

"We are delighted with the performance delivered across all business divisions of the Group. Through the half we were particularly pleased to announce our second significant mining services contract, fortifying our position as a full-service provider to the mining industry. This strategic move, combined with our efforts in strengthening our drilling business and enhancing MSALABS, sets us on a trajectory of continued growth and success in the years to come.

In drilling we began our strategic steps, in the back end of 2022, with contract selection further towards long- term partnerships with blue-chip clients, to maintain stability and sustainability for our business through the cycles. It was therefore pleasing to add world-class gold and non-gold drilling contracts in the first half of this year, namely Ivindo in Gabon and Barrick's Reko Diq copper-gold project in Pakistan, both of which show tremendous growth potential.

Similarly, our mining business has also achieved a significant milestone with the addition of a major mining services and crushing contract with Ivindo in Gabon. This showcases both our trusted reputation to offer a premium service to a world class mining company and also our continued strategy to diversify our revenue stream through an expanded service offering.

MSALABS continues to forge ahead on an impressive multi-year growth trajectory, fuelled by the successful rollout of revolutionary Chrysos PhotonAssay™ units, in conjunction with its traditional geochemistry business. MSALABS proudly now operates the largest international network of PhotonAssay™ technology, extending its reach across Africa and Canada and our commitment to deploying 21 Chrysos PhotonAssay™ units by 2025 remains steadfast, driving revenues for the business in excess of $80 million. This remarkable trajectory is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and strategic vision. Furthermore, the successful equity raise in H1 2023 has provided a robust foundation as we continue to expand our global footprint.

Despite temporary operational disruption through the period, namely the Meyas Sand Gold Project, Sudan, the underlying demand from our customers continues to remain strong and we remain confident in our revenue guidance for 2023 of $320-$340 million. We remain active in tendering across the business, with our capital allocation strategy biased towards returns and not a singular business division. Given the strength in the business, we have now also announced an interim dividend of 1.3 cents per share, a testament to our commitment to creating value for our shareholders and our confidence in the bright future ahead for our company."

Capital Limited will be hosting a live webcast presentation at 09:00 BST on Wednesday 16 August 2023, where questions can be submitted through the platform.

The webcast presentation link: https://www.lsegissuerservices.com/spark/CapitalDrillingLtd/events/434c93f8-9f1d-4bae-9cab-368c13379ca3

Participants may join the webcast approximately five minutes before the commencement time. A copy of the Company's presentation will be available on www.capdrill.com

- ENDS -

4