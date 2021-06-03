Log in
    CAPD   BMG022411000

CAPITAL LIMITED

(CAPD)
Capital : PDMR Notification

06/03/2021 | 05:25am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 03 June 2021

Capital Limited

("Capital", the "Group" or the "Company")

PDMR Notification

Capital (LSE: CAPD), a leading mining services company focused on the African markets, announces that David Regan Payne, Executive - Commercial, sold an aggregate of 250,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company as follows:

    1. 25,000 shares at a price of 80 pence per Ordinary Share; and
    2. 225,000 shares at a price of 80.1 pence per Ordinary Share
  • ENDS -

For further information, please visit Capital Limited's website www.capdrill.comor contact:

Capital Limited

+230 464 3250

Jamie Boyton, Executive Chairman

investor@capdrill.com

Giles Everist, Chief Financial Officer

Rick Robson, Executive - Corporate Development

Berenberg

+44 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt

Jennifer Wyllie

Detlir Elezi

Tamesis Partners LLP

+44 20 3882 2868

Charlie Bendon

Richard Greenfield

Buchanan

+44 20 7466 5000

Bobby Morse

capital@buchanan.uk.com

Kelsey Traynor

James Husband

About Capital Limited

Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry, focusing on the African markets. The Company's services include: exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; mining equipment hire and maintenance; and geochemical analysis. The Group's corporate headquarters are in Mauritius and it has established operations in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Tanzania.

capdrill.com

1

Notification of transactions by PDMR

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

David Regan Payne

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Executive - Commercial

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a.

Name

Capital Limited

b.

LEI

213800XG175G91JW8W37

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description

of

the

Financial

Common shares of $0.0001 each

instrument,

type

of

instrument

Identification code

BMG022411000

b.

Nature of the transaction

On Market Sale

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

80p

25,000

80.1p

225,000

d.

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 250,000

Aggregated volume

Price: 0.801

Price

e.

Date of the transaction

03 June 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

capdrill.com

2

Disclaimer

Capital Drilling Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
