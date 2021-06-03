Capital : PDMR Notification

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 03 June 2021

Capital Limited

("Capital", the "Group" or the "Company")

PDMR Notification

Capital (LSE: CAPD), a leading mining services company focused on the African markets, announces that David Regan Payne, Executive - Commercial, sold an aggregate of 250,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company as follows:

25,000 shares at a price of 80 pence per Ordinary Share; and 225,000 shares at a price of 80.1 pence per Ordinary Share

For further information, please visit Capital Limited's website www.capdrill.comor contact:

Capital Limited +230 464 3250 Jamie Boyton, Executive Chairman investor@capdrill.com Giles Everist, Chief Financial Officer Rick Robson, Executive - Corporate Development Berenberg +44 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt Jennifer Wyllie Detlir Elezi Tamesis Partners LLP +44 20 3882 2868 Charlie Bendon Richard Greenfield Buchanan +44 20 7466 5000 Bobby Morse capital@buchanan.uk.com Kelsey Traynor James Husband

