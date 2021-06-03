Capital : PDMR Notification

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 03 June 2021
Capital Limited
("Capital", the "Group" or the "Company")
PDMR Notification
Capital (LSE: CAPD), a leading mining services company focused on the African markets, announces that David Regan Payne, Executive - Commercial, sold an aggregate of 250,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company as follows:
25,000 shares at a price of 80 pence per Ordinary Share; and
225,000 shares at a price of 80.1 pence per Ordinary Share
For further information, please visit Capital Limited's website www.capdrill.com
Capital Limited
+230 464 3250
Jamie Boyton, Executive Chairman
investor@capdrill.com
Giles Everist, Chief Financial Officer
|
Rick Robson, Executive - Corporate Development
|
Berenberg
+44 20 3207 7800
Matthew Armitt
|
Jennifer Wyllie
|
Detlir Elezi
|
Tamesis Partners LLP
+44 20 3882 2868
Charlie Bendon
|
Richard Greenfield
|
Buchanan
+44 20 7466 5000
Bobby Morse
capital@buchanan.uk.com
Kelsey Traynor
|
James Husband
About Capital Limited
Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry, focusing on the African markets. The Company's services include: exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; mining equipment hire and maintenance; and geochemical analysis. The Group's corporate headquarters are in Mauritius and it has established operations in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Tanzania.
Notification of transactions by PDMR
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a.
Name
David Regan Payne
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Executive - Commercial
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a.
Name
Capital Limited
b.
LEI
213800XG175G91JW8W37
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description
of
the
Financial
Common shares of $0.0001 each
instrument,
type
of
instrument
Identification code
BMG022411000
b.
Nature of the transaction
On Market Sale
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
|
80p
25,000
80.1p
225,000
d.
Aggregated information
•
Aggregated volume: 250,000
•
Aggregated volume
•
Price: 0.801
•
Price
e.
Date of the transaction
03 June 2021
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Disclaimer
Capital Drilling Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:24:01 UTC.