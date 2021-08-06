Log in
    CAPD   BMG022411000

CAPITAL LIMITED

(CAPD)
China's export, import growth seen moderating in July

08/06/2021 | 04:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cargo ship carrying containers is seen near the Yantian port in Shenzhen, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Guangdong

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's robust export growth likely moderated in July amid an acceleration in COVID-19 cases globally and continuing severe pressure on global supply chains, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Although there are signs China's strong industrial recovery in the first half of the year may be losing some momentum, overseas demand has remained strong in recent months even as factories in many countries return from lockdowns.

Headline trade numbers are also being helped by the statistical base effects when compared with sharp declines a year ago.

Exports are expected to have risen 20.8% in July from a year earlier, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 21 economists, compared with a 32.2% gain in June.

Imports likely rose 33.0% last month year-on-year, the poll showed, compared to 36.7% growth in May. Despite China's attempts to cool surging raw materials prices, commodity prices remain elevated.

Exports grew much faster than expected in June, as solid global demand led by easing lockdowns and vaccination drives eclipsed fresh virus outbreaks and port delays.

But overall trade growth in the world's second-biggest economy may slow in the second half of 2021, a customs official warned last month.

"Export growth has likely slowed further in July both in year-over-year and month-over-month terms...Korea also reported weaker growth of imports from China. A typhoon around Yangtze River Delta might have also reduced total trade growth in the month due to port disruptions," said analysts from Goldman Sachs in a note.

Exporters are grappling with higher freight costs and lingering logistics bottlenecks.

The acceleration in Delta-variant coronavirus outbreaks in several countries, coupled with natural disasters, has put huge pressure on global supply chains and slowed global container turnaround times.

Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box amid rising retailer orders ahead of the peak year-end U.S. shopping season.

China reported on Friday its highest daily count for new coronavirus cases in its current outbreak at 124, fuelled by a surge in locally transmitted infections in a growing number of cities.

"The next two weeks would be critical to see whether (China is) still effective in dealing with the Delta variant. In any case, consumption, especially summer tourism, is under heavy pressure," Larry Hu from Macquarie Capital Limited said in a note.

China's factory activity expanded in July at the slowest pace in 17 months as higher raw material costs, equipment maintenance and extreme weather weighed on business activity, adding to concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.

The trade surplus is expected to be $51.54 billion in July, from $51.53 billion in June, the poll showed. The data will be released on Saturday.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 207 M - -
Net income 2021 19,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 26,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 217 M 217 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 671
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,14 $
Average target price 1,58 $
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Roland Giles Everist Chief Financial Officer
Jamie Phillip Boyton Executive Chairman
Jodie North Chief Operating Officer
Alexander John Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
David Gary Abery Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL LIMITED22.39%217
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED58.85%8 527
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED54.66%3 730
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-0.69%1 845
IMDEX LIMITED22.90%611
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.8.19%546