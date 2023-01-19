Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPD   BMG022411000

CAPITAL LIMITED

(CAPD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:12:35 2023-01-19 am EST
105.48 GBX   -9.07%
05:14aTechnology Minerals sees high-grade assays
AN
02:01aEarnings Flash (CAPD.L) CAPITAL Posts FY22 Revenue $290.3M
MT
01/05Inscape Says Offer by HUK 121 to Shareholders Expired After Extension Period
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Technology Minerals sees high-grade assays

01/19/2023 | 05:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Thursday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Luceco PLC, up 15% at 122.80 pence, 12-month range 63.47p - 328.86p. The wiring accessory, charger and lighting product supplier says it traded in line with expectations during the final quarter of 2022. Revenue was 22% below the previous year but 10% higher than its pre-pandemic 2019 fourth quarter. As a result, full-year revenue is expected at GBP206 million, and adjusted operating profit is expected at the upper end of a guidance range of between GBP20 million and GBP22 million. Also notes major customers reduced their inventory levels by GBP20 million in 2022, as expected. In 2023, Luceco expects a further GBP5 million reduction in inventory levels. Separately, the firm announces that Chief Financial Officer Matt Webb has decided to step down after five years in the role. He will be succeeded by Will Hoy, who is currently non-executive director and audit committee chair, on April 1.

----------

Technology Minerals PLC, up 4.4% at 1.52 pence, 12-month range 1.30p - 5.50p. Reports assays results from the first stage of lithogeochemical sampling at the Knockeen and Carriglead target areas at its Leinster lithium project. Notes, out of 56 samples at Knockeen, 41 samples are graded above 1% lithium oxide. At Carriglead, six samples were graded above 1% lithium oxide out of 10 samples. Chief Executive Alex Stanbury says: "These latest assay results from the Leinster project in Ireland are highly encouraging and build on previous reconnaissance work which displayed significant grades of Li2O in all samples. The results announced today continue to demonstrate the high-grade nature and size of the boulders in the material being sampled as well as expanding the known extent of the spodumene pegmatite boulder train at Knockeen and Carriglead." Technology Minerals is a London-based firm looking to create a circular economy for battery metals.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Capital Ltd, down 7.6% at 107.57 pence, 12-month range 75.00p - 118.00p. The drilling services contractor reports revenue of USD290.3 million in 2022, up 28% from USD226.8 million in 2021. Capital says this was at the upper end of its revised guidance of between USD280 million and USD290 million. Average monthly revenue per operating rig in the final quarter of 2022 was USD191,000, up 3.8% from USD184,000 the year prior. Capital says it enters 2023 with a "robust" contract portfolio.

----------

AEW UK REIT PLC, down 6.7% at 98.00 pence, 12-month range 83.77p - 135.00p. The UK-focused commercial property investor reports a net asset value as of December 31 of GBP166.2 million, or 104.93p per share. This is down from GBP193.1 million, or 121.88p per share, as of September 30. Total NAV return for the quarter ended December 31 was negative 12.3%, compared to negative 2.1% in the quarter ended September 30. Portfolio Manager Laura Elkin says: "Following interest rate rises and the unfolding UK macro-economic backdrop, real estate valuations across all market sectors, in particular at the prime end of the industrial and warehousing sector, fell significantly during the quarter. The value of the company's assets has not been immune from this trend with like-for-like value loss of 10.82% during the quarter ending 31 December."

----------

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEW UK REIT PLC -6.38% 98.23 Delayed Quote.3.35%
CAPITAL LIMITED -9.08% 105.48 Delayed Quote.19.59%
LUCECO PLC 22.33% 131 Delayed Quote.8.55%
TECHNOLOGY MINERALS PLC 9.59% 1.524 Delayed Quote.0.69%
All news about CAPITAL LIMITED
05:14aTechnology Minerals sees high-grade assays
AN
02:01aEarnings Flash (CAPD.L) CAPITAL Posts FY22 Revenue $290.3M
MT
01/05Inscape Says Offer by HUK 121 to Shareholders Expired After Extension Period
MT
2022Inscape Says HUK 121 Successfully Acquired Shares, Extended Deposit Period
MT
2022Domino's Pizza's China Franchise Operator DPC Dash Launches Up to HK$567.5 Million IPO
MT
2022Inflation will not go down so easily
MS
2022Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, Metlife, Netflix, Take-T..
MS
2022TRADING UPDATES: Smithson assets grow; FireAngel delivers milestone
AN
2022Mining Services Group Capital Names New CFO
MT
2022Capital Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 287 M - -
Net income 2022 26,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 44,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,71x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 277 M 277 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 282
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,43 $
Average target price 1,85 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Stokes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard William Robson Chief Financial Officer
Jamie Phillip Boyton Executive Chairman
Jodie North Chief Operating Officer
Alexander John Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL LIMITED19.59%277
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED13.21%11 522
GUANGDONG HONGDA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.16.65%3 493
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.45%205
FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA6.67%118
MLG OZ LIMITED-2.53%39