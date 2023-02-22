Capital Management SPV : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
22.02.2023 15:56:13 (local time)
Company: Capital Management SPV-Sofia (5CQB)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 December 2022 from Capital Invest EAD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Capital Management SPV (5CQB), ISIN BG2100003180.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.
