Capital Management SPV : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

22.02.2023 15:56:13 (local time)

Company: Capital Management SPV-Sofia (5CQB)

BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 December 2022 from Capital Invest EAD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Capital Management SPV (5CQB), ISIN BG2100003180.

The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

