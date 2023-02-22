Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Management SPV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPM   BG1100121059

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SPV

(CAPM)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-20
76.00 BGN    0.00%
09:17aCapital Management Spv : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
02/16Capital Management Spv : Partial Repayment
PU
02/16Capital Management Spv : Coupon Payment
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Management SPV : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

02/22/2023 | 09:17am EST
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 22.02.2023 15:56:13 (local time)

Company: Capital Management SPV-Sofia (5CQB)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 December 2022 from Capital Invest EAD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Capital Management SPV (5CQB), ISIN BG2100003180.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Capital Management ADSITS published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SPV
Chart CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SPV
Capital Management SPV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Petya Lazarova Petrova Chairman
Vladimir Malchev Malchev Executive Director
Vasil Parashkevov Dekov Director
Nadezhda Mihaylova Georgieva Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SPV0.66%73
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION6.55%10 266
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.9.37%5 416
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.70%3 979
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.00%3 912
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.58%3 869