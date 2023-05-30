Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Metals plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAL   GB00BMF75608

CAPITAL METALS PLC

(PAL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:45:57 2023-05-30 am EDT
2.200 GBX   -38.89%
02:46pCapital Metals plans to appeal mining licence suspension
AN
05/09Capital Metals Jumps 77% after Securing Chinese Partner for Eastern Minerals Project in Sri Lanka
MT
05/09Capital Metals signs JV deal to develop Eastern Minerals project
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Metals plans to appeal mining licence suspension

05/30/2023 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capital Metals PLC - Sri Lanka-focused mineral sands company - Updates regarding the temporary suspension by the Geological Survey & Mines Bureau of the company's industrial mining licences. Company says it is consulting with its international and local legal advisers but considers the reasons for the notice of cancellation to be devoid of merit. Plans to follow the appeal procedure in accordance with Sri Lanka's Mines & Minerals Act which stipulates that a cancellation shall not take effect unless and until an appeal has been disallowed. Chair Greg Martyr says: "We believe the notice of cancellation of the IMLs is a desperate act of a small number of individuals within the GSMB and, given what is at stake, will be overturned when common sense prevails."

Current stock price: 2.20 pence, down 39% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 66%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITAL METALS PLC -38.89% 2.2 Delayed Quote.53.19%
GOLD 0.87% 1958.1 Delayed Quote.6.57%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.72% 1151.14 Real-time Quote.7.50%
SILVER 0.14% 23.1678 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
All news about CAPITAL METALS PLC
02:46pCapital Metals plans to appeal mining licence suspension
AN
05/09Capital Metals Jumps 77% after Securing Chinese Partner for Eastern Minerals Project in..
MT
05/09Capital Metals signs JV deal to develop Eastern Minerals project
AN
05/09AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Capital Metals signs MoU; Echo Energy sells
AN
05/09Capital Metals Shares Surge on Offtake Agreement With LB Group
DJ
04/26Capital Metals to appeal Sri Lanka mining suspension
AN
04/26AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Capital Metals drops as licenses stay suspend..
AN
02/20Capital Metals restructures subsidiary to appease Sri Lankan bureau
AN
02/10Capital Metals to amend corporate structure over mining suspensions
AN
02/10Capital Metals amending corporate structure over mining suspensions
AN
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,91 M - -
Net cash 2022 1,78 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,8 M 14,9 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart CAPITAL METALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Capital Metals plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL METALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,04
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Michael Julian Frayne Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
James Mahony Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Pentland Martyr Non Executive Chairman
Richard Stockwell Technical Manager
Kwan Wey Teh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL METALS PLC53.19%24
CRH PLC19.07%35 410
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED12.67%27 390
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY11.93%26 080
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.18.11%24 735
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.89.72%18 939
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer