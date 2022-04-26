Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Capital One Financial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    COF   US14040H1059

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/26 04:53:32 pm EDT
128.54 USD   -5.80%
04:40pCapital One Beats 1Q Expectations on Fee Income
DJ
04:36pCapital One Financial Q1 Profit Drops, Revenue Rises
MT
04:21pCAPITAL ONE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capital One Beats 1Q Expectations on Fee Income

04/26/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
By Robert Barba


Capital One Financial Corp. reported better-than-expected results in the latest quarter, largely a result of growth in non-interest income.

The bank holding company reported first-quarter net income of $2.4 billion in the latest quarter, compared with $3.33 billion a year earlier. Both figures are before preferred stock dividends and dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities.

Earnings per share were $5.62. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $5.50 a share.

Net interest income was $6.4 billion, up 10% from a year earlier. Non-interest income was $1.78 billion, up 38%.

Total revenue of $8.17 billion was ahead of the $8.02 billion analysts expected. Net interest income missed expectations, while non-interest income beat.

The company booked $677 million in provision for credit losses, compared with $381 million in the prior quarter and a Credit benefit of $823 million a year earlier.


Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1639ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 252 M - -
Net income 2022 8 186 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 809 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,75x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 56 171 M 56 171 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 50 767
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital One Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 136,46 $
Average target price 173,26 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard D. Fairbank Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew M. Young Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Ann Fritz Hackett Lead Independent Director
Bradford H. Warner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-6.76%56 171
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY10.35%138 638
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED3.78%55 297
ORIX CORPORATION-1.15%21 189
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-17.46%19 202
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-11.70%13 760