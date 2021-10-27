Log in
    COF   US14040H1059

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Capital One Down Nearly 7%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

10/27/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is currently at $153.42, down $11.44 or 6.94%

-- Would be lowest close since July 8, 2021, when it closed at $152.46

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since June 26, 2020, when it fell 8.77%

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 9.05% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 11, 2020, when it fell 15.74%

-- Down 5.28% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since June 2020, when it fell 8.01%

-- Up 55.2% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2003, when it rose 106.22%

-- Down 13.68% from its all-time closing high of $177.73 on Aug. 13, 2021

-- Up 112.87% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 28, 2020), when it closed at $72.07

-- Down 13.68% from its 52 week closing high of $177.73 on Aug. 13, 2021

-- Up 112.87% from its 52 week closing low of $72.07 on Oct. 28, 2020

-- Traded as low as $153.01; lowest intraday level since Sept. 8, 2021, when it hit $152.13

-- Down 7.18% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 26, 2020, when it fell as much as 9.25%

-- Fifth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 12:18:00 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 1237ET

All news about CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
12:38pCapital One Down Nearly 7%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Dat..
DJ
10:27aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Capital One Financial to $193 from $195, Keeps Bu..
MT
10:27aBMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Capital One Financial to $188 from $184, Keeps Outp..
MT
09:48aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Capital One Financial to $214 from $212, Keeps O..
MT
09:14aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Capital One Financial PT to $194 From $180, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08:25aBarclays Adjusts Price Target on Capital One Financial to $205 From $197, Reiterates Ov..
MT
10/26Capital One Beats 3Q Expectations
DJ
10/26Capital One Financial Posts Higher Q3 Adjusted EPS, Revenue
MT
10/26CAPITAL ONE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26Capital One Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.1 billion,or $6.78 per share Ex..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 778 M - -
Net income 2021 11 206 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,46x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 70 951 M 70 951 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,07x
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Capital One Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 164,85 $
Average target price 185,91 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard D. Fairbank Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew M. Young Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Ann Fritz Hackett Lead Independent Director
Bradford H. Warner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION70.64%73 542
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY49.66%140 156
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED48.21%62 990
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL41.03%26 788
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.702.65%25 436
ORIX CORPORATION41.59%23 605