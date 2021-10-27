Capital One Down Nearly 7%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is currently at $153.42, down $11.44 or 6.94%

-- Would be lowest close since July 8, 2021, when it closed at $152.46

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since June 26, 2020, when it fell 8.77%

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 9.05% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 11, 2020, when it fell 15.74%

-- Down 5.28% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since June 2020, when it fell 8.01%

-- Up 55.2% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2003, when it rose 106.22%

-- Down 13.68% from its all-time closing high of $177.73 on Aug. 13, 2021

-- Up 112.87% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 28, 2020), when it closed at $72.07

-- Down 13.68% from its 52 week closing high of $177.73 on Aug. 13, 2021

-- Up 112.87% from its 52 week closing low of $72.07 on Oct. 28, 2020

-- Traded as low as $153.01; lowest intraday level since Sept. 8, 2021, when it hit $152.13

-- Down 7.18% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 26, 2020, when it fell as much as 9.25%

-- Fifth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 12:18:00 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 1237ET