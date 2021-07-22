Capital One Financial : 30+ Day Performing Delinquencies (Form 8-K)

30+ Day Performing Delinquencies Nonperforming Loans (Dollars in millions, except as noted) Average Period-End Amount Rate(1) Amount Rate(2) Amount Rate(3) Credit Card:(4) Domestic $ 93,325 $ 95,309 $ 165 2.12 % $ 1,598 1.68 % N/A N/A Consumer Banking: Auto 71,042 71,713 3 0.05 2,336 3.26 $ 209 0.29 %

___________________

(1)Net charge-off rate is calculated by dividing annualized net charge-offs for the period by average loans held for investment during the period for the specified loan category. Net charge-offs and the net charge-off rate are impacted periodically by fluctuations in recoveries, including impacts of debt sales.

(2)30+ day performing delinquency rate is calculated by dividing 30+ day performing delinquent loans as of the end of the period by period-end loans held for investment for the specified loan category.

(3)Nonperforming loan rate is calculated by dividing nonperforming loans as of the end of the period by period-end loans held for investment for the specified loan category.

(4)Period-end loans held for investment and average loans held for investment include billed finance charges and fees. We recognize billed finance charges and fee income on open-ended loans in accordance with the contractual provisions of the credit arrangements and estimate the uncollectible amount on a quarterly basis. Billed finance charges and fees that are ultimately uncollectible are reflected as a reduction in revenue and not included in our net charge-offs.







