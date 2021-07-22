Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Capital One Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COF   US14040H1059

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capital One Financial : 30+ Day Performing Delinquencies (Form 8-K)

07/22/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
30+ Day Performing Delinquencies Nonperforming Loans
(Dollars in millions, except as noted) Average Period-End Amount
Rate(1)
Amount
Rate(2)
Amount
Rate(3)
Credit Card:(4)
Domestic
$ 93,325 $ 95,309 $ 165 2.12 % $ 1,598 1.68 % N/A N/A
Consumer Banking:
Auto 71,042 71,713 3 0.05 2,336 3.26 $ 209 0.29 %
___________________
(1)Net charge-off rate is calculated by dividing annualized net charge-offs for the period by average loans held for investment during the period for the specified loan category. Net charge-offs and the net charge-off rate are impacted periodically by fluctuations in recoveries, including impacts of debt sales.
(2)30+ day performing delinquency rate is calculated by dividing 30+ day performing delinquent loans as of the end of the period by period-end loans held for investment for the specified loan category.
(3)Nonperforming loan rate is calculated by dividing nonperforming loans as of the end of the period by period-end loans held for investment for the specified loan category.
(4)Period-end loans held for investment and average loans held for investment include billed finance charges and fees. We recognize billed finance charges and fee income on open-ended loans in accordance with the contractual provisions of the credit arrangements and estimate the uncollectible amount on a quarterly basis. Billed finance charges and fees that are ultimately uncollectible are reflected as a reduction in revenue and not included in our net charge-offs.


Disclaimer

Capital One Financial Corporation published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 20:17:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:24pCAPITAL ONE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:21pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Swings to Q2 Profit Amid Higher Revenue
MT
04:18pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.5 billion,o..
PU
04:18pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : 30+ Day Performing Delinquencies (Form 8-K)
PU
04:09pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
04:09pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Earnings Flash (COF) CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION R..
MT
04:09pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Earnings Flash (COF) CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION P..
MT
04:08pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
04:06pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.5 billion, ..
PR
02:38pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Cap One Finl, 45.5% Follow-Through Indicator, 3.5% S..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 035 M - -
Net income 2021 8 731 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21 607 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,27x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 73 688 M 73 688 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,28x
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 51 700
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital One Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 163,21 $
Average target price 172,69 $
Spread / Average Target 5,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard D. Fairbank Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew M. Young Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Ann Fritz Hackett Lead Independent Director
Bradford H. Warner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION59.82%72 234
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY42.68%136 120
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED17.03%49 148
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL35.81%28 964
ORIX CORPORATION18.93%21 120
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.47.28%18 812