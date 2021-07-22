Capital One Financial : 30+ Day Performing Delinquencies (Form 8-K)

|
30+ Day Performing Delinquencies
|
Nonperforming Loans
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Average
|
Period-End
|
Amount
|
Rate(1)
|
Amount
|
Rate(2)
|
Amount
|
Rate(3)
|
Credit Card:(4)
|
Domestic
|
$
|
93,325
|
$
|
95,309
|
$
|
165
|
2.12
|
%
|
$
|
1,598
|
1.68
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Consumer Banking:
|
Auto
|
71,042
|
71,713
|
3
|
0.05
|
2,336
|
3.26
|
$
|
209
|
0.29
|
%
___________________
(1)Net charge-off rate is calculated by dividing annualized net charge-offs for the period by average loans held for investment during the period for the specified loan category. Net charge-offs and the net charge-off rate are impacted periodically by fluctuations in recoveries, including impacts of debt sales.
(2)30+ day performing delinquency rate is calculated by dividing 30+ day performing delinquent loans as of the end of the period by period-end loans held for investment for the specified loan category.
(3)Nonperforming loan rate is calculated by dividing nonperforming loans as of the end of the period by period-end loans held for investment for the specified loan category.
(4)Period-end loans held for investment and average loans held for investment include billed finance charges and fees. We recognize billed finance charges and fee income on open-ended loans in accordance with the contractual provisions of the credit arrangements and estimate the uncollectible amount on a quarterly basis. Billed finance charges and fees that are ultimately uncollectible are reflected as a reduction in revenue and not included in our net charge-offs.
Disclaimer
Capital One Financial Corporation published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 20:17:24 UTC.