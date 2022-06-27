Log in
    COF   US14040H1059

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
109.60 USD   -0.45%
04:56pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:53pCapital One Announces Stress Test Results
PR
06/21Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
PR
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 596 M - -
Net income 2022 7 948 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 511 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 43 271 M 43 271 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 51 500
Free-Float 56,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 110,09 $
Average target price 165,57 $
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard D. Fairbank Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew M. Young Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Ann Fritz Hackett Lead Independent Director
Bradford H. Warner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-24.12%43 271
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-10.67%110 060
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED-17.51%9 159
GREEN DOT CORPORATION-27.10%1 432
PREMIUM GROUP CO., LTD.4.50%376
CPI CARD GROUP INC.-8.95%190