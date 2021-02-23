Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Capital One Financial Corporation    COF

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capital One Financial : Announces Strong Support For the Equality Act

02/23/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ahead of Congressional action on the Equality Act- federal legislation that would update and harmonize the existing patchwork of state level LGBTQ+ protections to prevent discrimination against members of the LGBTQ+ community-Capital One's Chief Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer, Meghan Welch, shared the following statement in support of the bill's passage:

'Everyone deserves the certainty of knowing they can't be fired, evicted, declined credit, or refused basic services because of who they love or how they identify. Denying the LGBTQ+ community these basic protections runs counter to the ideals of our Democracy and the values we cherish at Capital One. We have a long track record of advocating for policies that advance all dimensions of LGBTQ+ equality, from housing and employment protections to marriage equality, and are proud to have been an early adopter of policies promoting equality and belonging in the workplace, as one of the first major companies to offer same-sex partner benefits back in 1997. We believe all people have a fundamental right to equality, which is why we stand in strong support of the Equality Act and are committed to championing its passage.'

First introduced in 2015, the Equality Act aims to protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination across many areas of life including the workplace, housing, credit and education. Civil rights laws currently protect people on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, disability and religion.

But millions of LGBTQ+ Americans are still subject to discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The Equality Act would change that, and Capital One is proud to be advocating for its passage in partnership with businesses across America and our friends at the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). These efforts build on our track record of supporting public policies that advance critical protections and equality for the LGBTQ+ community, including advocating for marriage equality before the landmark Supreme Court decision in 2015 and working through the HRC's Business Coalition to champion the Employment Nondiscrimination Act (ENDA), legislation that would prohibit discrimination in hiring and employment practices.

As one of the first major companies to offer same-sex marriage benefits as early as 1997, Capital One has long been committed to fostering an open and inclusive work environment for all our associates including LGBTQ+ employees. We have since continued to build our benefits portfolio, which now includes a host of other LGBTQ+ inclusive offerings from fertility coverage to reimbursements for associates who choose to build their families through adoption and surrogacy, to domestic partner benefits and health coverage for gender reassignment.

At Capital One, we know that our diversity and inclusivity makes us stronger - more innovative, nimble, and resilient. We're committed to advancing a culture of belonging for all of our associates because we know that, in doing so, we improve the lives of our people, our business and our communities. That's why Capital One is so invested in the passage of the Equality Act: we are committed to using our voice and our platform to advocate for positive change on behalf of our associates, customers and communities.

Disclaimer

Capital One Financial Corporation published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:40pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Announces Strong Support For the Equality Act
PU
05:11pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
12:30pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Empowering Entrepreneurs from Underrepresented Backgroun..
PU
07:10aHSBC : Sharpens Focus on Asia, Retreats From U.S. -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:55aHSBC : Sharpens Focus on Asia -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:59aHSBC : HBSC Sharpens Focus on Asia -- Update
DJ
02/22HOPE PHARMACY : Demonstrating Small Business Resilience
PU
02/18ENTREPRENEUR LIFE : Startup Lessons from RichWine's Founders
PU
02/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Capital One Continues Selling Trend with Tax Sale
MT
02/17INSIDER TRENDS : Capital One Insider Disposes of Shares for Tax Slowing 90-Day B..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 058 M - -
Net income 2020 1 145 M - -
Net Debt 2020 24 941 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 50,1x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 56 264 M 56 264 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital One Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 129,03 $
Last Close Price 122,58 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard D. Fairbank Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Ann Fritz Hackett Lead Independent Director
Pierre E. Leroy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION20.95%56 264
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY12.44%109 520
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED1.65%44 524
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL11.84%22 666
ORIX CORPORATION12.59%20 709
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.19.55%15 972
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ