O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Capital One Financial Corp, código ISIN BRCAONBDR009, informa que foi aprovado em 03/11/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,600000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,891 - 03/11/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,99251462 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 30/11/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 09/11/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 10/11/2023 até 13/11/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Capital One Financial Corp (Company), ISIN BRCAONBDR009, hereby informs that on 03/11/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,600000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,99251462 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 30/11/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 09/11/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 10/11/2023 to 13/11/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Capital One Financial Corporation specializes in financial services. Income breaks down by activity as follows:
- debit and credit cards issuance (63.2%);
- retail banking (26.7%): sale of classic and specialized banking products and services (real estate loan, consumer loan, etc.) for individuals and companies;
- commercial banking (10.1%).