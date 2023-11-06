O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Capital One Financial Corp, código ISIN BRCAONBDR009, informa que foi aprovado em 03/11/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,600000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,891 - 03/11/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,99251462 por BDR.

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Capital One Financial Corp (Company), ISIN BRCAONBDR009, hereby informs that on 03/11/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,600000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,99251462 per BDR.

The payment will be completed on 30/11/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 09/11/2023.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 10/11/2023 to 13/11/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.