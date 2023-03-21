Advanced search
Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2023 Earnings

03/21/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
MCLEAN, Va., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, April 27, 2023, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its first quarter 2023 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company's homepage at www.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2023, through the company's homepage.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $333.0 billion in deposits and $455.2 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2022. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

Visit Capital One About for more Capital One news.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-one-financial-corporation-to-webcast-conference-call-on-first-quarter-2023-earnings-301777573.html

SOURCE Capital One Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
