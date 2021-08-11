Capital One Financial : Introducing the Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's CLUB Business Card

Small business owners work relentlessly for their businesses, customers and communities every day. But with hard work, comes great reward.

Enter the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's CLUB Business credit card, which empowers small business owners to earn rewards on the purchases they make to run their business and apply them towards purchases at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's to make the most of their time outdoors.

As the card for small business owners who are passionate about enjoying nature and outdoor activities, the CLUB Business card is proud to offer customer benefits including:

1.5% back in CLUB points on purchases everywhere Mastercard is accepted

5% back in CLUB points on purchases at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's

2.5% back in CLUB points on purchases at participating Cenex gas station locations across the United States

Same price match guarantee all customers enjoy, plus an extra 5% off as a CLUB member

No annual fees

Access to custom hunting and fishing adventures around the world

'Sportsmen and women share a common set of values grounded in a deep love and respect for nature' said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder, Johnny Morris. 'We're excited to offer business owners who share our passion for time in the field or out on the water with incredible rewards that make it even easier to enjoy these beloved outdoor traditions.'

CLUB Business cardholders earn unlimited CLUB points that never expire for the life of the account and can be redeemed for purchases at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, and purchases made at BPS Resorts (including Big Cedar Lodge), restaurants, golf courses and the Wonders of Wildlife aquarium, a not-for-profit educational conservation-themed attraction in Springfield, Missouri which was was named 'America's Best Aquarium' by USA TODAY three times since opening in 2017.

CLUB Business cardholders can also take advantage of Signature Events, where world-class adventures meet legendary brands, and together, create experiences dedicated to strengthening cardholders' love and passion for the outdoors. From whitetail hunts in Canada to tarpon fishing in Costa Rica, Signature Events offer fully customizable trips for an exclusive, one-of-a-kind outdoor experience for business owners and/or employees.

Additionally, CLUB Business cardholders will have access to digital tools and other benefits from Capital One, including:

Security & Peace of Mind: Fraud alerts; transaction monitoring; online controls to set limits on employee spend; and alerts when suspicious or duplicate charges are detected.

Expense Management: Sort and import transactions into accounting programs;

Employee Cards: Track employee spending and earn CLUB points on their purchases.

'Capital One is fully committed to delivering industry-leading digital capabilities and award-winning products and experiences to Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's millions of customers, and we are excited to announce this new offering together,' said Buck Stinson, Capital One Senior Vice President of Card Partnerships. 'We are pleased to have a partner who is as devoted to fueling customers' passions as we are, including support for conservation across North America.'

According to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. National Banking Satisfaction Study, Capital One was ranked highest in overall customer satisfaction among National Banks and #1 in Account Offerings and helping customers save time or money.

In addition to financial benefits, the Capital One CLUB Business card joins the consumer CLUB card in enabling the Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation to extend its reach by providing additional support for critical conservation education programs that inspire kids and families to get outside and connect with nature. Earlier this year, Capital One, through the CLUB program, announced a multi-year extension of the CLUB credit card program agreement, which includes an annual $1 million donation to the Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation in support of its innovative conservation education programs.

For more information on the CLUB Business card and to apply, visit: www.basspro.com/business.

About J.D. Power

Capital One received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. National Banking Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with their national banking relationship. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.