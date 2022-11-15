Advanced search
    COF   US14040H1059

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:03 2022-11-15 am EST
107.25 USD   -3.88%
09:52aCapital One Financial : Partners with Uber to Offer New Card Rewards
PU
06:09aCapital One Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/10Insider Sell: Capital One Financial
MT
Capital One Financial : Partners with Uber to Offer New Card Rewards

11/15/2022 | 09:52am EST
Capital One and Uber are teaming up, again. Starting today, Savor and SavorOne cardholders can automatically earn an unlimited 10% cashback on Uber and Uber Eats when they use their card. Plus, they can enjoy a complimentary Uber One membership, valued up to a total of $239, until November 14, 2024, which unlocks up to 5% off eligible rides with Uber and up to 10% off Uber Eats orders in addition to $0 Delivery Fee on qualifying restaurants, groceries and more. Great news for students, this offer is also available for SavorOne Student and Quicksilver Student cardholders. Additionally, Quicksilver and Quicksilver One customers will be able to take advantage of up to 6 months of a complimentary Uber One membership.

More Rewards, More Experiences, More of What People Love

As the busy fall season winds down and the holidays approach, the season brings opportunities for adventure close to home. From football to family gatherings, Capital One Savor cards are bringing benefits and experiences that will make going out - and staying in - even more rewarding.

In addition to elevated cashback on dining, entertainment, streaming, and at grocery stores, plus access to Capital One Dining, Capital One Entertainment and Capital One Travel benefits, Savor and SavorOne cardholders can now get 10% cash back on purchases through Uber and Uber Eats.

Savor and SavorOne cardholders will also be able to enjoy a complimentary Uber One membership. Uber One provides members with savings and an elevated experience on everyday moments. Whether it's a ride to and from a concert, ordering takeout, or stocking up on essentials, Uber One offers upgrades such as top-rated drivers on rides, premium support, and $5 in Uber Cash on eligible deliveries if their latest arrival estimate is wrong.

The complimentary Uber One membership through Capital One brings two years of benefit potential to Savor and SavorOne cardholders - valued up to a total of $239 - and 6 months of benefit to Quicksilver and Quicksilver One cardholders now through November 14, 2024. Read below for the benefits.

The Smart Choice for Students

The SavorOne Student and Quicksilver Student cards were designed with students in mind. Whether students are fueling their late-night cram session or enjoying an unforgettable night out, they can earn rewards while responsibly using the SavorOne Student and Quicksilver Student cards to build credit. Now, in addition to elevated benefits and access to experiences unlocked through Capital One Dining, Capital One Entertainment, and Capital One Travel, SavorOne Student and Quicksilver Student cardholders gain valuable Uber benefits, too.

They can earn an unlimited 10% cash back on eligible purchases on Uber and Uber Eats, plus unlock a complimentary Uber One membership.

New to Savor and Quicksilver cards? Learn More About Qualifying Capital One cards with Uber benefits

About Capital One Savor Cards

  • Savor cardholders earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining, entertainment & popular streaming services, plus 3% at grocery stores.

  • SavorOne and SavorOne Student cardholders earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores, plus 1% on all other purchases. With the SavorOne and SavorOne Student cards, cardholders don't have to pay an annual fee to unlock these rich benefits.

  • Savor, SavorOne, and SavorOne Student cardholders now earn unlimited 10% cash back on purchases through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership through November 14, 2024 (valued at up to a total of $239).

  • Savor, SavorOne, and SavorOne Student cardholders can earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases as well as unlimited 5% cashback on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

About Quicksilver Cards:

  • Quicksilver, QuicksilverOne, Quicksilver Student, and Quicksilver Secured earn an unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day.
  • Quicksilver Student cardholders earn unlimited 10% cash back on qualifying purchases through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership through November 14, 2024 (valued at up to $239).
  • Quicksilver, QuicksilverOne, Quicksilver Secured cardholders now have access to 6 months complimentary Uber One membership through November 14, 2024 (valued at up to $59).
  • Quicksilver, QuicksilverOne, Quicksilver Student, and Quicksilver Secured earn an unlimited 5% cashback on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

To learn more about our Uber and Uber One partnership, visit Capital One Uber benefits.

Disclaimer

Capital One Financial Corporation published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 14:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
