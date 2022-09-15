Capital One Financial : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K





Exhibit 99.1

Capital One Financial Corporation

Monthly Charge-Off and Delinquency Metrics

As of and for the month ended August 31, 2022

Loans Held for Investment Net Charge-Offs 30+ Day Performing Delinquencies Nonperforming Loans (Dollars in millions, except as noted) Average Period-End Amount Rate(1) Amount Rate(2) Amount Rate(3) Credit Card:(4)(5) Domestic $ 117,932 $ 120,478 $ 198 2.02 % $ 3,322 2.76 % N/A N/A Consumer Banking: Auto 79,725 79,711 75 1.13 4,013 5.03 $ 463 0.58 %

(1)Net charge-off rate is calculated by dividing annualized net charge-offs for the period by average loans held for investment during the period for the specified loan category. Net charge-offs and the net charge-off rate are impacted periodically by fluctuations in recoveries, including impacts of debt sales.

(2)30+ day performing delinquency rate is calculated by dividing 30+ day performing delinquent loans as of the end of the period by period-end loans held for investment for the specified loan category.

(3)Nonperforming loan rate is calculated by dividing nonperforming loans as of the end of the period by period-end loans held for investment for the specified loan category.

(4)Period-end loans held for investment and average loans held for investment include billed finance charges and fees. We recognize billed finance charges and fee income on open-ended loans in accordance with the contractual provisions of the credit arrangements and estimate the uncollectible amount on a quarterly basis. Billed finance charges and fees that are ultimately uncollectible are reflected as a reduction in revenue and not included in our net charge-offs.

(5)In August 2022, in addition to our normal recovery activity, we sold a pool of charged-off loans that resulted in elevated debt sale recovery activity of approximately $33 million, which decreased the Domestic Credit Card net charge-off rate for August by approximately 33 basis points. Excluding this impact, the Domestic Credit Card net charge-off rate would have been 2.35% for August 2022.







