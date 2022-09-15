Capital One Financial : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K

Exhibit 99.1
Capital One Financial Corporation
Monthly Charge-Off and Delinquency Metrics
As of and for the month ended August 31, 2022
|
|
Loans Held for Investment
|
Net Charge-Offs
|
30+ Day Performing Delinquencies
|
Nonperforming Loans
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Average
|
Period-End
|
Amount
|
Rate(1)
|
Amount
|
Rate(2)
|
Amount
|
Rate(3)
|
Credit Card:(4)(5)
|
Domestic
|
$
|
117,932
|
$
|
120,478
|
$
|
198
|
2.02
|
%
|
$
|
3,322
|
2.76
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Consumer Banking:
|
Auto
|
79,725
|
79,711
|
75
|
1.13
|
4,013
|
5.03
|
$
|
463
|
0.58
|
%
___________________
(1)Net charge-off rate is calculated by dividing annualized net charge-offs for the period by average loans held for investment during the period for the specified loan category. Net charge-offs and the net charge-off rate are impacted periodically by fluctuations in recoveries, including impacts of debt sales.
(2)30+ day performing delinquency rate is calculated by dividing 30+ day performing delinquent loans as of the end of the period by period-end loans held for investment for the specified loan category.
(3)Nonperforming loan rate is calculated by dividing nonperforming loans as of the end of the period by period-end loans held for investment for the specified loan category.
(4)Period-end loans held for investment and average loans held for investment include billed finance charges and fees. We recognize billed finance charges and fee income on open-ended loans in accordance with the contractual provisions of the credit arrangements and estimate the uncollectible amount on a quarterly basis. Billed finance charges and fees that are ultimately uncollectible are reflected as a reduction in revenue and not included in our net charge-offs.
(5)In August 2022, in addition to our normal recovery activity, we sold a pool of charged-off loans that resulted in elevated debt sale recovery activity of approximately $33 million, which decreased the Domestic Credit Card net charge-off rate for August by approximately 33 basis points. Excluding this impact, the Domestic Credit Card net charge-off rate would have been 2.35% for August 2022.
Disclaimer
Capital One Financial Corporation published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 10:09:03 UTC.