Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Capital One Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COF   US14040H1059

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
100.65 USD   -0.39%
06:10aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
06:02aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13TRANSCRIPT : Capital One Financial Corporation Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, Sep-13-2022 02:00 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capital One Financial : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K

09/15/2022 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exhibit 99.1
Capital One Financial Corporation
Monthly Charge-Off and Delinquency Metrics
As of and for the month ended August 31, 2022
Loans Held for Investment Net Charge-Offs 30+ Day Performing Delinquencies Nonperforming Loans
(Dollars in millions, except as noted) Average Period-End Amount
Rate(1)
Amount
Rate(2)
Amount
Rate(3)
Credit Card:(4)(5)
Domestic
$ 117,932 $ 120,478 $ 198 2.02 % $ 3,322 2.76 % N/A N/A
Consumer Banking:
Auto 79,725 79,711 75 1.13 4,013 5.03 $ 463 0.58 %
___________________
(1)Net charge-off rate is calculated by dividing annualized net charge-offs for the period by average loans held for investment during the period for the specified loan category. Net charge-offs and the net charge-off rate are impacted periodically by fluctuations in recoveries, including impacts of debt sales.
(2)30+ day performing delinquency rate is calculated by dividing 30+ day performing delinquent loans as of the end of the period by period-end loans held for investment for the specified loan category.
(3)Nonperforming loan rate is calculated by dividing nonperforming loans as of the end of the period by period-end loans held for investment for the specified loan category.
(4)Period-end loans held for investment and average loans held for investment include billed finance charges and fees. We recognize billed finance charges and fee income on open-ended loans in accordance with the contractual provisions of the credit arrangements and estimate the uncollectible amount on a quarterly basis. Billed finance charges and fees that are ultimately uncollectible are reflected as a reduction in revenue and not included in our net charge-offs.
(5)In August 2022, in addition to our normal recovery activity, we sold a pool of charged-off loans that resulted in elevated debt sale recovery activity of approximately $33 million, which decreased the Domestic Credit Card net charge-off rate for August by approximately 33 basis points. Excluding this impact, the Domestic Credit Card net charge-off rate would have been 2.35% for August 2022.


Disclaimer

Capital One Financial Corporation published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 10:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
06:10aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
06:02aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
09/13TRANSCRIPT : Capital One Financial Corporation Presents at Barclays Global Financial Servi..
CI
09/12CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
09/07Baird Lowers Price Target on Capital One Financial to $130 From $145, Keeps Outperform ..
MT
09/02S&P Continues to Lose Ground as Powell's Jackson Hole Comments Weigh on Sentiment
MT
08/17Bank of America says overdraft fee revenue fell 90% since last year
RE
08/15Capital One Financial Delinquency Rates, Charge-Off Rates Rise in July; Shares Down Mid..
MT
08/15CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
08/15CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 620 M - -
Net income 2022 7 904 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 788 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,03x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 38 631 M 38 631 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 53 600
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital One Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 100,65 $
Average target price 138,77 $
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard D. Fairbank Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew M. Young Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Ann Fritz Hackett Lead Independent Director
Bradford H. Warner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-30.63%38 631
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-4.46%117 186
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED3.23%11 374
GREEN DOT CORPORATION-44.92%1 063
PREMIUM GROUP CO., LTD.49.56%515
CPI CARD GROUP INC.7.63%225