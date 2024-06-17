



Exhibit 99.1

Capital One Financial Corporation

Monthly Charge-Off and Delinquency Metrics

As of and for the month ended May 31, 2024

Loans Held for Investment Net Charge-Offs 30+ Day Performing Delinquencies Nonperforming Loans (Dollars in millions, except as noted) Average Period-End Amount Rate(1) Amount Rate(2) Amount Rate(3) Credit Card:(4) Domestic(5) $ 143,614 $ 145,921 $ 733 6.13 % $ 6,030 4.13 % N/A N/A Consumer Banking: Auto 74,052 74,158 104 1.69 4,006 5.40 $ 638 0.86 %

(1)Net charge-off rate is calculated by dividing annualized net charge-offs for the period by average loans held for investment during the period for the specified loan category. Net charge-offs and the net charge-off rate are impacted periodically by fluctuations in recoveries, including impacts of debt sales.

(2)30+ day performing delinquency rate is calculated by dividing 30+ day performing delinquent loans as of the end of the period by period-end loans held for investment for the specified loan category.

(3)Nonperforming loan rate is calculated by dividing nonperforming loans as of the end of the period by period-end loans held for investment for the specified loan category.

(4)Period-end loans held for investment and average loans held for investment include billed finance charges and fees. We recognize billed finance charges and fee income on open-ended loans in accordance with the contractual provisions of the credit arrangements and estimate the uncollectible amount on a quarterly basis. Billed finance charges and fees that are ultimately uncollectible are reflected as a reduction in revenue and not included in our net charge-offs.

(5)The termination of our credit card partnership agreement and associated loss sharing provisions with Walmart, effective May 21, 2024, increased the Domestic Card net charge-off rate by 17 basis points for May 2024. Excluding this impact, the Domestic Card net charge-off rate would have been 5.96%.







