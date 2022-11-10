Capital One Up Over 11%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) is currently at $113.26, up $11.79 or 11.62%
--Would be highest close since Aug. 25, 2022, when it closed at $113.66
--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 11.8%
--Currently up four of the past five days
--Up 6.83% month-to-date
--Down 21.94% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2018, when it fell 24.09%
--Down 36.27% from its all-time closing high of $177.73 on Aug. 13, 2021
--Down 27.93% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $157.15
--Down 29.81% from its 52-week closing high of $161.37 on Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 24.05% from its 52-week closing low of $91.30 on Sept. 26, 2022
--Traded as high as $114.12; highest intraday level since Aug. 26, 2022, when it hit $114.41
--Up 12.47% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 16.11%
All data as of 3:05:24 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
