Capital One Up Over 11%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) is currently at $113.26, up $11.79 or 11.62%

--Would be highest close since Aug. 25, 2022, when it closed at $113.66

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 11.8%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Up 6.83% month-to-date

--Down 21.94% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2018, when it fell 24.09%

--Down 36.27% from its all-time closing high of $177.73 on Aug. 13, 2021

--Down 27.93% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $157.15

--Down 29.81% from its 52-week closing high of $161.37 on Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 24.05% from its 52-week closing low of $91.30 on Sept. 26, 2022

--Traded as high as $114.12; highest intraday level since Aug. 26, 2022, when it hit $114.41

--Up 12.47% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 16.11%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

