  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Capital One Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COF   US14040H1059

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:45 2022-11-10 pm EST
113.12 USD   +12.14%
11/10CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/09Insider Sell: Capital One Financial
MT
11/08Capital One Financial Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Capital One Up Over 11%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

11/10/2022 | 03:24pm EST
Capital One Financial Corp (COF) is currently at $113.26, up $11.79 or 11.62%


--Would be highest close since Aug. 25, 2022, when it closed at $113.66

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 11.8%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Up 6.83% month-to-date

--Down 21.94% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2018, when it fell 24.09%

--Down 36.27% from its all-time closing high of $177.73 on Aug. 13, 2021

--Down 27.93% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $157.15

--Down 29.81% from its 52-week closing high of $161.37 on Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 24.05% from its 52-week closing low of $91.30 on Sept. 26, 2022

--Traded as high as $114.12; highest intraday level since Aug. 26, 2022, when it hit $114.41

--Up 12.47% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 16.11%


All data as of 3:05:24 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1523ET

Analyst Recommendations on CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 34 151 M - -
Net income 2022 7 458 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 024 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,37x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 38 731 M 38 731 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 55 100
Free-Float 54,7%
Managers and Directors
Richard D. Fairbank Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew M. Young Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Ann Fritz Hackett Lead Independent Director
Bradford H. Warner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-30.06%38 731
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-10.84%108 991
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED-13.08%9 451
GREEN DOT CORPORATION-50.19%948
PREMIUM GROUP CO., LTD.47.97%483
CPI CARD GROUP INC.36.77%289