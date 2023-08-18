Aug 18 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial has sold an office loan portfolio worth nearly $900 million, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The sale comes against the backdrop of challenging times for the commercial real estate sector, where remote work has led to largely empty office buildings since the pandemic.

The spokesperson did provide any details on the deal or the buyer.

While regional banks carry greater exposure to the CRE sector, their larger counterparts have also hinted of a wave of potential defaults, primarily on office loans, in their second-quarter results.

Last month, U.S. banks reported tighter credit standards and weaker loan demand from both businesses and consumers during the second quarter, a Federal Reserve survey showed.

The lenders cited a more uncertain economic outlook, an expected deterioration in collateral values and deterioration in credit quality of CRE and other loans. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)