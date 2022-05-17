Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Capital One Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COF   US14040H1059

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/17 03:38:46 pm EDT
120.62 USD   +5.83%
02:37pCapital One on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/16CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13S&P 500 Posts 2.4% Weekly Drop Amid Worries Over Inflation, Monetary Tightening; Real Estate, Financials, Tech Lead Broad Slide
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capital One on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2021 -- Data Talk

05/17/2022 | 02:37pm EDT
Capital One Financial Corp (COF) is currently at $119.74, up $5.77 or 5.06%


--On pace for largest percent increase since July 9, 2021, when it rose 5.31%

--Currently up two of the past three days

--Down 3.92% month-to-date

--Down 17.47% year-to-date

--Down 32.63% from its all-time closing high of $177.73 on Aug. 13, 2021

--Down 23.69% from 52 weeks ago (May 18, 2021), when it closed at $156.91

--Down 32.63% from its 52-week closing high of $177.73 on Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 5.06% from its 52-week closing low of $113.97 on May 16, 2022

--Traded as high as $120.66

--Up 5.87% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 9, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.08%


All data as of 2:17:17 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1436ET

Analyst Recommendations on CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 571 M - -
Net income 2022 7 855 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 511 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,65x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 44 796 M 44 796 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 51 500
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital One Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 113,97 $
Average target price 167,40 $
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard D. Fairbank Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew M. Young Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Ann Fritz Hackett Lead Independent Director
Bradford H. Warner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-19.73%44 796
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-2.96%117 801
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-19.08%43 757
ORIX CORPORATION-4.00%20 828
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-28.52%16 629
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-18.65%12 512