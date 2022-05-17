Capital One on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2021 -- Data Talk

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) is currently at $119.74, up $5.77 or 5.06%

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 9, 2021, when it rose 5.31%

--Currently up two of the past three days

--Down 3.92% month-to-date

--Down 17.47% year-to-date

--Down 32.63% from its all-time closing high of $177.73 on Aug. 13, 2021

--Down 23.69% from 52 weeks ago (May 18, 2021), when it closed at $156.91

--Down 32.63% from its 52-week closing high of $177.73 on Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 5.06% from its 52-week closing low of $113.97 on May 16, 2022

--Traded as high as $120.66

--Up 5.87% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 9, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.08%

All data as of 2:17:17 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1436ET