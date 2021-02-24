Log in
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
China's Hony Capital-backed SPAC looks to raise $300 million in U.S. IPO - the Information

02/24/2021
(Reuters) - A blank-check firm backed by Hony Capital, which has investments in TikTok owner ByteDance and WeWork's China unit, is looking to raise $300 million in an U.S. initial public offering, the Information reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Hony Capital Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is planning to apply to list on Nasdaq, the Information said on Wednesday, citing a confidential listing application document.

Hony Capital, one of China's biggest private-equity firms, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The SPAC will look to merge with companies that have a significant presence in China, mainly in sectors such as healthcare and consumer products, according to the report.

SPACs are shell companies that raise money through an IPO to take a private company public. In recent months, the popularity of using SPAC's has exploded among startup companies who want to avoid the more traditional route of using an initial public offering to enter the market.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 058 M - -
Net income 2020 1 145 M - -
Net Debt 2020 24 941 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 50,1x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 56 246 M 56 246 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 66,6%
Capital One Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard D. Fairbank Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Ann Fritz Hackett Lead Independent Director
Pierre E. Leroy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION24.01%56 246
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY13.26%110 317
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%44 585
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL11.84%22 468
ORIX CORPORATION12.59%20 692
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.19.55%15 845
