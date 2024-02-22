Feb 22 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services or Capital One Financial will pay a termination fee of $1.38 billion if the merger of the firms fall through under any circumstance, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
