Perspectives: A Smarter Approach to Retirement

Saving for the future is imperative-but too many Americans are putting it off.

According to the U.S. Federal Reserve Board, 25% of American adults don't have retirement savings or a pension. This includes 40% of people between the ages of 18-29; 26% between the ages of 30-44; and 17% between the ages of 45-59.

We chatted with Elizabeth Kelly, SVP of Operations at United Income from Capital One, to discuss the importance of building a retirement fund. We also dive into some of the challenges that younger generations face, and how you can manage your money during times of uncertainty.

Many people know it's important to save for the future, but where should they start?

The first thing you might consider doing, if this option is available to you, is participate in an employer-sponsored 401(k), suggests Kelly.

'First and foremost, one of the smartest ways to save for the future is to enroll in your work's 401(k) plan. Contributions into a 401(k) are a low maintenance way to make saving for retirement easier-and automatic,' Kelly says. 'When you elect to contribute a certain percentage of your paycheck to your 401(k), saving will become a habit. Retirement accounts like a 401(k) can help put you on a path to better financial success compared to those who don't leverage these plans.'

Some employers make it even easier for their employees to participate in these plans by automatically enrolling them in the program (unless an employee elects otherwise). Many employers then match the employee's contributions-and some even make a contribution on the employee's behalf regardless of whether the employee contributes.

Automatic contributions can inherently boost employee participation. But even when employers automatically enroll their employees, these default contributions are often low-typically 3%-which might not be enough to support retirement.

'There's no magic number. Generally, though, it's ideal to save at least 10%-15% of your pre-tax income,' says Kelly.

If you can't save this much of your income, she recommends starting small and then increasing the amount of your contributions as your income increases, and as you're financially able to do so.

Most employers offer their employees a traditional 401(k), meaning that contributions are made with pre-tax dollars. You're only taxed when you withdraw the money.

Some employers also offer a Roth 401(k), which allows post-tax contributions and generally tax-free withdrawals during retirement, if you meet certain criteria. Roth 401(k)s may be a good option if you're looking for tax-free growth potential. 'The 401(k) cap for 2020 is $19,500-and it's the same regardless of whether you contribute pre-tax or post-tax dollars,' she continues. 'If you save $19,500 in post-tax dollars, that's more money for you in the long run, because you've already paid the taxes on your contributions. It's one less cost to worry about when you're not getting a regular paycheck like you were before you retired.'

With most retirement plans, you're able to choose how your money is invested. Depending on your employer's plan and the options available to you, Kelly recommends exploring low-cost, diversified investments like life-cycle funds, low-cost index funds or some types of mutual funds. 'Poor investment decisions, like not diversifying your assets or paying too much in fees, will cost you in the long run. If your money isn't properly invested, that could mean a lot less money for you in retirement.'

But not all employers offer a 401(k)-and only about 10% of people without access to a workplace retirement account save for retirement on their own, Kelly says. So what are the alternative options?

When an employer-sponsored retirement plan isn't an option for you, you may still have access to a Roth IRA or traditional IRA. Both work the same way as a 401(k), in that you're able to save either post- or pre-tax dollars, respectively. They do, however, have lower contribution limits. In 2020, you can contribute $6,000 a year to an IRA ($7,000 if you're age 50 or older). Roth IRAs also have income limits, so not everyone is eligible.

Retirement planning may not be top of mind for many. But the sooner someone starts saving, the better. One misconception is that millennials have a harder time saving for retirement-but this generation isn't as behind as people assume, despite higher housing costs and student loan debt than past generations, notes Kelly.

'Even though this generation has to deal with high costs, they survived the recession of 2008. Because of that, they're more inclined to be frugal, cautious and safe with their money,' she says. 'It's more difficult for them to save because their lifestyle costs are higher, but they're still saving more than many think they are.'

Saving for retirement is a marathon, not a sprint. And while economic downturns can impact retirement savings, Kelly recommends staying invested and focused on your long-term financial picture-even as the market changes.

'Markets are unpredictable, and changes are inevitable. That's the risk of investing in the stock market. Don't be deterred by the ups and downs. Stay the course-and more importantly, don't invest with your emotions.'

And for those nearing retirement, Kelly notes that since these individuals are likely already in a more conservative portfolio to help preserve and protect their money, the dips they see due to market downturns aren't usually as severe.

Of course, for a stronger nest egg, it's best to leave the money untouched until retirement. But what happens if you're experiencing a financial crisis? With the financial uncertainty of COVID-19, many savers are tapping their account early-or at least thinking about it.

Kelly highlights an important feature of the CARES Act, which allows individuals experiencing hardships related to COVID-19 to take distributions from their 401(k) without paying the typical penalty. 'Many are experiencing serious financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that if you meet certain criteria defined in the CARES Act, you can take up to $100,000 from your 401(k) without having to pay the 10% early withdrawal penalty, and then you have 3 years to pay any taxes on this withdrawal.' She also notes that you don't have to pay any taxes on any money you take out, if you pay it back.

Kelly mentions it's an interesting policy tool to help weather the uncertainty of COVID-19, but that generally, you should only touch your retirement savings as a last resort. Again, you should consider your unique financial situation.

This story is part of a 3-part series on how investing works. Uncover additional perspectives on how to invest and stock market volatility.

