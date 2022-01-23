Log in
    COF   US14040H1059

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Soldiers mutiny in Burkina Faso

01/23/2022 | 09:41am EST
Gunfire sounded from several military camps in Burkina Faso on Sunday (January 23) as mutinying soldiers demanded more support from the government in their fight against Al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked militants.

The government has called for calm and denies that the army has seized power or detained President Roch Kabore.

Heavy gunfire was first heard in the early hours at a camp in the capital Ouagadougou, which houses a prison whose inmates include soldiers involved in a failed 2015 coup attempt.

That's according to a Reuters reporter who saw soldiers firing into the air inside the camp, and at the Ouagadougou International Airport.

A witness also reported gunfire at a military camp in Kaya, around 62 miles north of the capital.

One of the mutineers, speaking to reporters, issued a series of demands.

They include appropriate resources and training for the army which has suffered severe losses at the hands of militants in recent months.

Another demand was the resignations of the army chief of staff and the head of the intelligence services.

Hundreds have come out in support of the soldiers and police fired teargas in downtown Ouagadougou to disperse around 300 protesters.

The government confirmed gunfire at some military camps but the West African country's defense minister said the reasons were still unclear.

Countries in the region are on high alert for coups after successful takeovers in Guinea and Mali over the past 18 months.

Earlier this month Burkinabe authorities arrested a dozen officers on suspicion of conspiring against the government.


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 170 M - -
Net income 2021 11 902 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19 390 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,47x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 62 362 M 62 362 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 50 800
Free-Float -
Chart CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital One Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 146,52 $
Average target price 185,20 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard D. Fairbank Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew M. Young Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Ann Fritz Hackett Lead Independent Director
Bradford H. Warner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION3.57%62 362
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-2.97%122 953
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED5.68%59 679
ORIX CORPORATION5.69%25 419
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-4.25%24 309
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-1.16%15 904