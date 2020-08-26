Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Capital One Financial Corporation    COF

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. House panel narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena for Trump records

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 05:37pm EDT
Logo of Deutsche Bank AG is displayed during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday said it had narrowed a subpoena to Deutsche Bank AG for President Donald Trump's financial records so that it would fall in line with an earlier ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"The Committee's subpoena, as amended, clearly satisfies the Court's new legal test for evaluating Congress's need for the President's personal information," the panel's chairman, Representative Adam Schiff, said in a statement.

Schiff said in a memorandum to other lawmakers that the committee was limiting the timeframe covered by the subpoena and the type of information requested.

Deutsche Bank said in a statement that it "will continue to cooperate with all authorized investigations."

The House of Representatives Intelligence Committee has investigated whether the Republican president's dealings left him vulnerable to the influence of foreign individuals or governments.

The House Financial Services Committee has examined possible money laundering in U.S. property deals involving Trump. In a court filing on Wednesday, a lawyer for the House said the Financial Services Committee had narrowed a subpoena to Deutsche Bank and had withdrawn a subpoena to Capital One Financial Corp entirely.

The two Democratic-led committees issued subpoenas in April 2019 seeking banking records of Trump, his children and his businesses. Investigators hope the records will reveal whether there are any financial links between Trump and Russia's government, sources familiar with the probe have said.

On July 9, the Supreme Court said lawmakers needed to further explain the need for the records at a lower court, which would then assess the burden placed on the president. That decision likely ensured that Trump's financial documents, which he has fought to protect from disclosure, will not be turned over to Congress before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

But the high court, in a ruling issued the same day, handed a major victory to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, who has also sought Trump's financial records as part of an investigation into possible New York state tax fraud.

The justices rejected a claim by Trump that he had "absolute immunity" from criminal investigation while in office, clearing the way for Vance to likely obtain eight years of Trump's tax returns in the coming months.

Trump has continued to challenge Vance's subpoena on other grounds, and an argument is scheduled for Sept. 1 before a federal appeals court in New York.

By Jan Wolfe and Susan Heavey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:37pU.S. House panel narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena for Trump records
RE
05:37pU.S. House panel narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena for Trump records
RE
08/20PERSPECTIVES : A Smarter Approach to Retirement
PU
08/17CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
08/14PERSPECTIVES : Weathering Financial Market Volatility
PU
08/13CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
08/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Microsoft returns to the mobile phone market
08/13WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08/13Goldman, Barclays Vie for GM Credit Card -- WSJ
DJ
08/12Goldman Sachs Vies for GM's Credit Card, Betting You'll Buy Coffee With Your ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 446 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 153 M - -
Net Debt 2020 24 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -28,9x
Yield 2020 1,44%
Capitalization 30 553 M 30 553 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 53 100
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital One Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 80,25 $
Last Close Price 66,91 $
Spread / Highest target 76,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Fairbank Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Ann Fritz Hackett Lead Independent Director
Pierre E. Leroy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-34.54%30 553
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-20.44%79 751
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%29 448
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-38.43%16 001
ORIX CORPORATION-27.86%15 322
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-30.85%14 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group