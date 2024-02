Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Tuesday regulators must block Capital One Financial's proposed $35.3 billion buyout of credit card issuer Discover Financial Services.

"The merger ... threatens our financial stability, reduces competition, and would increase fees and credit costs for American families," Warren said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)