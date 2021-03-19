Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Capital One Financial Corporation    COF

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Women at Work: Being the First Means You Hold the Door Open

03/19/2021 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It's Women's History Month, and each Friday this March, we're highlighting the perspectives of women at Capital One who are making their mark.

Hear from Jenn Flynn, head of Small Business Bank at Capital One on key insights from her career and about female founders and small business owners who inspire her.

Stay tuned throughout the month to hear from other inspiring female leaders across Capital One's Commercial, Small Business Bank, and Small Business Card sectors.

Q: What inspires you about women business owners?

Their ability to keep multiple balls in the air while still leading with empathy, compassion and resilience. The concept of multi-tasking, which is always a top challenge for business owners, has been magnified during this pandemic. Watching women navigate this pandemic and run their companies with optimism inspires me day in and day out.

Q: Which female founder do you admire, and why?

I am constantly in awe of my friend Melissa Bradley, the inspirational founder of 1863 Ventures, an organization committed to accelerating Black and Brown entrepreneurs from high potential to high growth through rigorous training and strategic market access. Recently featured in Forbes, Melissa is at the helm of this movement, day in and day out. She is also an adjunct professor at Georgetown University and the founder of Ureeka, a platform that provided more than $100 million in grants to underrepresented entrepreneurs in the last year with the help of corporate partners. Melissa's commitment to driving sustainable change and making a real difference is admirable.

Q: Why is working in the B2B space particularly rewarding for you?

Small businesses are the fabric of our communities, and a recent survey from the Federal Reserve Bank shows that three out of every 10 small businesses in the U.S. say they likely won't survive the pandemic. The outlook is even worse for minority-owned businesses, where eight in 10 cited concerns.

I am proud to work for Capital One and am honored to be able to make a difference in the lives of small business owners, most recently through the SBA Cares Act Paycheck Protection Program and community outreach to help business owners as they weather the pandemic. The Power of 10 initiative supporting restaurants and our communities, and our partnership with Halcyon helping founders from Opportunity Zones, are a couple of great examples.

Q: What is the impact of women cheering for each other, and how can women better cheer for each other?

Early in my executive career, I was 'the first' female CFO to join an all-male commercial leadership team. About six months after joining, another woman was recruited to the table. I specifically remember several of my male colleagues asking me if I was concerned about the 'competition' this woman would bring for me, which could not have been further from my perspective. I saw the addition of this female executive as progress. I was proud to be the woman who not only opened the door but also held the door open for her. She became my biggest cheerleader, my coach, my mentor and an integral part of my support network.

Navigating life takes a village. The bonds I have formed with the women in my village, and the male allies who have supported me in my journey, have consistently been a source of strength for me. As the pandemic continues to impact our personal and professional lives - nearly 82% of women surveyed in a new Deloitte study said their lives have been negatively disrupted by the pandemic - I am even more convinced of this need. When women are up against the unique challenges of taking care of their families, homes and careers, having a network of other women experiencing similar challenges makes a difference and helps us all to remain optimistic.

It is time for us to abandon the notion that there is only one pink chair in the conference room and find the magic that comes from having multiple women at the table!

Disclaimer

Capital One Financial Corporation published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 15:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
11:21aWOMEN AT WORK : Being the First Means You Hold the Door Open
PU
03/18CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financi..
AQ
03/18CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL  : Building a Family on Equal Ground
PU
03/18Goldman Sachs Is Vying for JetBlue's Credit-Card Business -- Update
DJ
03/15AT DANONE, INTERNAL DISCORD RIPENED : sources
RE
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : Capital One Insider Gets Stock Award Sells Portion for Taxes Sc..
MT
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : Capital One Insider Awarded Stock Uses Portion to Pay Taxes, Sc..
MT
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : Capital One Insider Awarded Stock Uses Portion to Pay Taxes, Re..
MT
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : Capital One Insider Receives Stock Award Uses Portion to Pay Ta..
MT
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Capital One Awarded Shares Uses Portion to Pay Taxes..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 727 M - -
Net income 2021 5 410 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 58 925 M 58 925 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 51 985
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital One Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 132,94 $
Last Close Price 128,31 $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard D. Fairbank Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Ann Fritz Hackett Lead Independent Director
Pierre E. Leroy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION33.18%60 895
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY17.92%118 414
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED1.43%44 971
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL18.87%25 002
ORIX CORPORATION24.90%21 120
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.27.09%17 436
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ