Capital Park S A : NORBLIN FACTORY EXPANDS ITS TENANT PORTFOLIO

Opened in September 2021, the Norblin Factory is filling up with tenants. The project's investor, the Capital Park Group, has signed lease contracts with another six concepts which will soon join the revitalised complex at Żelazna Street. The new leases are another step towards commercialisation of the retail and service sections of the Norblin Factory. The office space of the multifunctional building was already fully leased last year.

The Norblin Factory, the flagship project of the Capital Park Group, attracts new tenants who will soon join the extensive offer of the post-factory complex in Warsaw's Wola district. New lease contracts have been signed. A modern Żabka Nano joins the offer of the complex at Żelazna Street. The 32 sq.m. unit will be fully unmanned, from product selection to payment, thanks to innovative authorisation methods. The autonomous Żabka Nano already operates at 26 locations in six Polish cities.

The Pijalnia Ziół Dary Natury brasserie, which originates from the Podlasie region, will have its second Warsaw location in one of the historic buildings of the Norblin Factory, filling an area of 146 sq.m. together with a delicatessen. The interior of the Pijalnia Ziół will resemble a traditional Podlasie herbarium full of wooden details, handicrafts, and bouquets of dried medicinal plants. The Pijalnia Ziół brasserie and the Dary Natury delicatessen at Norblin Factory will open for visitors in June 2022.

Stephanie Home & Decoration (72 sq.m.) will offer home accessories and decorations. The shop sells stylish and practical home furnishings which appeal to both minimalists and those home owners who prefer more ornamental interiors. In addition to year-round collections, the shop will also offer an exclusive seasonal range. At the turn of March and April this year, Lifestyle Designers Boutique will move into the Norblin Factory (30 sq.m.) with a full offer of global brands of writing accessories and business gadgets from brands including Montegrappa Caran d'Ache, Moleskine, Lamy, Troika, and Mont Blanc. The Norblin Factory will also house a travel agency, Sun Way Travel (25 sq.m.), which offers several hundred thousand holiday packages in various parts of the world. The chain currently has 14 proprietary outlets and co-operates with selected travel agencies.

The media platform Anywhere has its recording studio on the second floor of the Norblin Factory between the KinoGram cinema and the Plater building. The studio has since January recorded interviews with famous and interesting people as well as cover stories and podcasts dedicated to business, culture, art and film. Anywhere.pl is also the publisher of several magazines distributed at Polish airports.

"The Norblin Factory is a very attractive place, both by virtue of its location in the heart of Warsaw's Wola district and thanks to the atmosphere of the post-factory space where you just want to spend time. We are happy to be joined by more new concepts. Together we can create a very diverse offer while customers can find everything they need at one place, including restaurants, services, shops, entertainment, and culture. Commercialisation of the complex is going very well, the office space has been leased in 100 per cent, and we are now in the process of finalising the lease of the retail and service sections," said Kinga Nowakowska, Member of the Management Board and Chief Operations Officer of the Capital Park Group responsible for the revitalisation of the Norblin Factory.

The Norblin Factory has a total area of over 65,000 sq.m., including 41,000 sq.m. of modern A+ class offices and 24,000 sq.m. adapted for entertainment, culture, food, retail, and service space. The complex is special thanks to a unique boutique cinema KinoGram (3,300 sq.m.), Poland's first market with certified organic products BioBazar (2,000 sq.m.), and the largest foodcourt in Warsaw Food Town. The Norblin Factory is home to a Buqiet flower shop, a YES jewellery store, an Alkohole Świata shop, the Tashka publishing house which also operates the Norblin Factory Museum, a Sirene Eyewear store, and the atmospheric Piano Bar. New outlets which will open in Q1 2022 include the Apple Museum Poland (320 sq.m.), Poland's first fully digital art gallery ART BOX Experience (800 sq.m.), the craft beer bar UWAGA Piwo, the restaurants Soul on the grill, Paradiso and Blue Cactus, a Bang & Olufsen store, the Manufaktura Wiśni, and a W. Kruk jewellery store. The complex will house a modern OrangeTheory Fitness club (410 sq.m.), the newonce.media Group, a SuperPharm drugstore and pharmacy, a Paris Optique store, as well as a Medicover Stomatologia dental care centre.

The tenants in the office section of the Norblin Factory include, among others, Allegro (24,000 sq.m), the Global Business Services Centre of Japan Tobacco International (8,500 sq.m), the Scandinavian financial service provider SEB Bank (3,300 sq.m), the facility management service provider ISS World Service Poland (4,000 sq.m), Mount TFI (375 sq.m.), and City Office (nearly 380 sq.m.).

