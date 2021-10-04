Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Park S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPG   PLCPPRK00037

CAPITAL PARK S.A.

(CPG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 10/01
9.28 PLN   +3.11%
03:49pCAPITAL PARK S A : Newonce.media group moves to Norblin Factory
PU
09/23Capital Park Unit Starts Talks on Sale of Property in Warsaw
CI
09/16CAPITAL PARK S A : Norblin Factory is getting greener
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capital Park S A : Newonce.media group moves to Norblin Factory

10/04/2021 | 03:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The owner of one of the most popular Internet radio stations - newonce.radio - will move its headquarters to the Norblin Factory. In the Verit building located on the side of Prosta Street, there will be editorial offices of the media belonging to the Group. newonce.radio and Fabryka Norblina will also collaborate on the creation of several broadcasts.


newonce.media - the owner of such titles as newonce.net, newonce.radio, newonce.sport and the printed magazine 'newonce.paper' - will be the next tenant of the revitalized Norblin Factory. In building C at Prosta Street, on an area of 366 sq. m. there will be a new radio studio, editorial offices and comfortable and modern office facilities, including a conference room. The newonce.bar will remain in the current location, that is in the building formerly seating Central Committee of the Polish United Workers' Party at Charles de Gaulle roundabout. newonce.media will move into its new headquarters at the beginning of next year.
- Few things are as refreshing as a change of place. We have high hopes relating to our move to the Norblin Factory - new radio studios and the new broadcast schedule full of premieres, which we will announce soon, will certainly be of great help to us - said Bartek Czarkowski, program director at newonce.radio.
- I am also happy about our move to the Norblin Factory from the perspective of my love for the history of the capital city. As a Varsovian, I was always curious what was on Żelazna Street, and the place itself wasextremely important for the entire Warsaw community. The Norblin Factory is a mix of tradition and modernity, together we have great potential to create a place where the tastes of young people are shaped, including through film, music or art. We, as newonce, have serious ambitions in this field - said Piotr Kędzierski, creative director at newonce.radio and one of the group's owners. - The Norblin factory will be a great headquarters for us, home that we did not have. From the very outset, we established a special bond, we liked each other and we understand each other without words. I would like to add that our autumn broadcast schedule will include many new programs, including some produced in cooperation with the Norblina Factory - Kędzierski added.


newonce.media is a modern media group with the competences of a creative and production agency. Monthly, it reaches over a million unique users, and newonce and newonce.sport apps (available for iOS and Android) are installed on over 225,000 devices. The online newonce.radio, which is part of the group, is associated with several dozen people, including journalists, artists, representatives of the world of culture and show business, and sportsmen.

The broadcast schedule includes thematic, social and journalistic programs, as well as music - all original programs are available in the form of podcasts in the newonce app and leading streaming services. newonce.media group won the Grand Press Digital 2020 award.


- We are very pleased that we have found another tenant that wants to co-create with us the entertainment and cultural offer of the Norblin Factory. Media from the newonce group are the voice of people who are aware and curious about the world. We are glad that through them we can reach new groups and communities that we would like to invite to the Norblin Factory - said Kinga Nowakowska, operational director and member of the management board of Capital Park Group responsible for the revitalization of the Norblin Factory. - We will work together to make the cultural calendar of the Factory bursting at the seams. newonce will itself become a creator of events, as well as patron of our activities and will become a natural source of information about what will take place here - she added. The revitalization of the Norblin Factory in Warsaw's Wola district, which took almost 4 years, has come to an end. First concepts-one of them being boutique cinema KinoGram and BioBazar, the first market in Poland with ecological, certified food-have already opened. In the following month, Flow Art House art gallery and the Norblin Factory Museum will be available; the Museum will offer multimedia tour paths that will be successively enriched and supplemented. Soon, the Piano Bar with live music will be launched, and FoodTown will open its doors-it is a unique gastronomic zone, in which 23 original concepts will find their place. There will also be other establishments, coffee shops and restaurants, some of them being Soul Food and the iconic Blue Cactus. The premises of the Norblin Factory will also house a SuperPharm drugstore, a monobrand shop with original aged tinctures - Wiśniewski, a Buqiet florist, YES jewelry shop. The following year, Art Box Experience, the first digital art gallery in Poland, and the Apple Museum of Poland will invite guests to their doorstep. The Medicover Stomatologia network will also launch its dental center in the Norblin Factory.


The post-industrial complex of the Norblin Factory covers over 65,000 sq.m., out of which 41,000 sq.m. will be taken up by modern A+ class office space, and the remaining 24,000 sq.m. will be filled with entertainment, cultural, gastronomic, service and commercial concepts. The investor and originator of the revitalization of the Norblin Factory is the Capital Park Group. PRC Architekci studio is responsible for the architectural design.

Disclaimer

Capital Park SA published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 19:48:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPITAL PARK S.A.
03:49pCAPITAL PARK S A : Newonce.media group moves to Norblin Factory
PU
09/23Capital Park Unit Starts Talks on Sale of Property in Warsaw
CI
09/16CAPITAL PARK S A : Norblin Factory is getting greener
PU
09/09CARLYLE : backed Packable agrees $1.55 billion SPAC merger
RE
09/02CAPITAL PARK S A : Presentation of results for H1 2021
PU
09/02Capital Park S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/27CAPITAL PARK S A : Norblin Factory with a renowned dental clinic
PU
07/23CAPITAL PARK S A : The Apple Museum Poland at the Norblin Factory
PU
06/23CAPITAL PARK S A : ISS signs lease contract with Norblin Factory, Warsaw
PU
06/16CAPITAL PARK S A : Blue Cactus restaurant reopens in Norblin Factory
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 52,1 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net income 2020 19,2 M 4,86 M 4,86 M
Net Debt 2020 745 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,6x
Yield 2020 22,6%
Capitalization 1 012 M 256 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2020 33,7x
EV / Sales 2021 30,6x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 17,3%
Chart CAPITAL PARK S.A.
Duration : Period :
Capital Park S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL PARK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,28 PLN
Average target price 9,85 PLN
Spread / Average Target 6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Motz Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Marcin Juszczyk Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Derek O. Jacobson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kinga Nowakowska Chief Operating Officer
Ania M. Frankowska-Gzyra Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL PARK S.A.23.73%254
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.65%36 252
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.81%30 088
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.37%27 975
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-11.31%26 052
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED6.17%24 938