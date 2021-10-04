Capital Park S A : Newonce.media group moves to Norblin Factory

The owner of one of the most popular Internet radio stations - newonce.radio - will move its headquarters to the Norblin Factory. In the Verit building located on the side of Prosta Street, there will be editorial offices of the media belonging to the Group. newonce.radio and Fabryka Norblina will also collaborate on the creation of several broadcasts.



newonce.media - the owner of such titles as newonce.net, newonce.radio, newonce.sport and the printed magazine 'newonce.paper' - will be the next tenant of the revitalized Norblin Factory. In building C at Prosta Street, on an area of 366 sq. m. there will be a new radio studio, editorial offices and comfortable and modern office facilities, including a conference room. The newonce.bar will remain in the current location, that is in the building formerly seating Central Committee of the Polish United Workers' Party at Charles de Gaulle roundabout. newonce.media will move into its new headquarters at the beginning of next year.

- Few things are as refreshing as a change of place. We have high hopes relating to our move to the Norblin Factory - new radio studios and the new broadcast schedule full of premieres, which we will announce soon, will certainly be of great help to us - said Bartek Czarkowski, program director at newonce.radio.

- I am also happy about our move to the Norblin Factory from the perspective of my love for the history of the capital city. As a Varsovian, I was always curious what was on Żelazna Street, and the place itself wasextremely important for the entire Warsaw community. The Norblin Factory is a mix of tradition and modernity, together we have great potential to create a place where the tastes of young people are shaped, including through film, music or art. We, as newonce, have serious ambitions in this field - said Piotr Kędzierski, creative director at newonce.radio and one of the group's owners. - The Norblin factory will be a great headquarters for us, home that we did not have. From the very outset, we established a special bond, we liked each other and we understand each other without words. I would like to add that our autumn broadcast schedule will include many new programs, including some produced in cooperation with the Norblina Factory - Kędzierski added.



newonce.media is a modern media group with the competences of a creative and production agency. Monthly, it reaches over a million unique users, and newonce and newonce.sport apps (available for iOS and Android) are installed on over 225,000 devices. The online newonce.radio, which is part of the group, is associated with several dozen people, including journalists, artists, representatives of the world of culture and show business, and sportsmen.

The broadcast schedule includes thematic, social and journalistic programs, as well as music - all original programs are available in the form of podcasts in the newonce app and leading streaming services. newonce.media group won the Grand Press Digital 2020 award.



- We are very pleased that we have found another tenant that wants to co-create with us the entertainment and cultural offer of the Norblin Factory. Media from the newonce group are the voice of people who are aware and curious about the world. We are glad that through them we can reach new groups and communities that we would like to invite to the Norblin Factory - said Kinga Nowakowska, operational director and member of the management board of Capital Park Group responsible for the revitalization of the Norblin Factory. - We will work together to make the cultural calendar of the Factory bursting at the seams. newonce will itself become a creator of events, as well as patron of our activities and will become a natural source of information about what will take place here - she added. The revitalization of the Norblin Factory in Warsaw's Wola district, which took almost 4 years, has come to an end. First concepts-one of them being boutique cinema KinoGram and BioBazar, the first market in Poland with ecological, certified food-have already opened. In the following month, Flow Art House art gallery and the Norblin Factory Museum will be available; the Museum will offer multimedia tour paths that will be successively enriched and supplemented. Soon, the Piano Bar with live music will be launched, and FoodTown will open its doors-it is a unique gastronomic zone, in which 23 original concepts will find their place. There will also be other establishments, coffee shops and restaurants, some of them being Soul Food and the iconic Blue Cactus. The premises of the Norblin Factory will also house a SuperPharm drugstore, a monobrand shop with original aged tinctures - Wiśniewski, a Buqiet florist, YES jewelry shop. The following year, Art Box Experience, the first digital art gallery in Poland, and the Apple Museum of Poland will invite guests to their doorstep. The Medicover Stomatologia network will also launch its dental center in the Norblin Factory.



The post-industrial complex of the Norblin Factory covers over 65,000 sq.m., out of which 41,000 sq.m. will be taken up by modern A+ class office space, and the remaining 24,000 sq.m. will be filled with entertainment, cultural, gastronomic, service and commercial concepts. The investor and originator of the revitalization of the Norblin Factory is the Capital Park Group. PRC Architekci studio is responsible for the architectural design.