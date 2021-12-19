Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Park S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPG   PLCPPRK00037

CAPITAL PARK S.A.

(CPG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capital Park S A : Norblin Factory Office Space Is Fully Leased

12/19/2021 | 12:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The largest tenant of the Norblin Factory, Allegro Group, has decided to expand its existing floor area and leased the last available office space in the complex: two floors in the Galwan building with a total area of nearly 7,800 sq.m. The deal completes the commercialisation of office space in the Capital Park Group's investment project in the Warsaw district of Wola.

Allegro.pl Group leased over 16,200 sq.m. last summer and became the main tenant of the office space in the complex. The annex to the lease increases the volume of the deal to nearly 24,000 sq.m. The lease completes the commercialisation of office spaces at the Norblin Factory. Allegro employees are already working in the new space. The tenant will be using the entire leased area by the middle of next year.

"The deal proves that it was the right direction to develop yet another project with an urban edge. Office spaces at the Norblin Factory are tailored to the needs of the modern labour market and the entire complex is a vibrant place of high-end entertainment and culture filled with colourful history of the former factory. I believe that Allegro Group's employees will appreciate not only the comfortable office space but also the comprehensive offer of one-and-only food, entertainment and cultural concepts which make up the unique atmosphere of their everyday workplace," said Kinga Nowakowska, Capital Park Group COO and Management Board Member responsible for the revitalisation of the Norblin Factory.

Apart from Allegro, the office space of the Norblin Factory also houses Japan Tobacco International's Global Business Services Centre (8,500 sq.m.), the Scandinavian financial service provider SEB Bank (3,300 sq.m.), the facility management service provider ISS World Services Poland (4,000 sq.m.), Mount TFI (375 sq.m.) and City Office(nearly 380 sq.m.).

The revitalisation of the Norblin Factory in the Warsaw district of Wola on the initiative of Capital Park Group has come to an end after nearly four years. The first concepts have already launched, including the original boutique cinema KinoGram, the Flow Art House art gallery, Poland's first market with certified organic food BioBazar, the Food Townwith 23 original food concepts, the Piano Bar with live music, the Buqiet florist's, a store with alcoholic beverages from all over the world, and a YES jewellery store.

In December, the Tashka publishing house, which is also the operator of the Norblin Factory Museum, will open its doors, as will the craft beer bar UWAGA Piwo and the Sirene Eyewear optician's.

Opening at the Norblin Factory next year are the Apple Polska Museum (320 sq.m.) as well as Poland's first fully digital art gallery, ART BOX Experience (800 sq.m.). Additional restaurants will open, including Soul Food, the Paradiso, as well as Blue Cactus which reopens after a hiatus of several years. A modern fitness club operated by Orange Fitness(410 sq.m.) will open in the first quarter of 2022 and the newonce.media Group will move to its new home in the Verit building. A SuperPharm drugstore and pharmacy and a dental centre of the Medicover Stomatologia chain will be available at Żelazna Street.

A second original coworking zone of the Capital Park Group, Bee Creative, will open in the Plater building in the second quarter of 2022. A space of 1,000 sq.m. will offer open workstations, office rooms and conference rooms.

The post-factory complex has an area of over 65,000 sq.m. including 41,000 sq.m. of modern A+ class office space and the remaining 24,000 sq.m. filled with entertainment, culture, food, service and retail concepts. The Capital Park Group is the investor and originator of the revitalisation of the Norblin Factory. The studio PRC Architekci designed the architecture of the project.

More information:

Norblin Factory Press Office

Lidia Piekarska-Juszczyk

e-mail: l.piekarska@bepr.pl

mobile 691 38 12 38

***

Capital Park Group is a recognized public real estate investment company with extensive experience on the Polish market listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since December 2013. The Group has built a prime quality real estate portfolio consisting of modern class A office and retail assets, including Royal Wilanów, and is currently developing a flagship revitalisation project - Norblin Factory in central Warsaw. The Group manages a portfolio of properties with a total area of 212,000 sqm and a market value of PLN 2,3 bn, of which 79% are properties located in Warsaw - the most promising commercial real estate market in Central and Eastern Europe.

Disclaimer

Capital Park SA published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 17:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPITAL PARK S.A.
12/12CAPITAL PARK S A : Norblin Factory Gains Momentum
PU
11/04Presentation of results for Q3 2021
PU
11/04Capital Park S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
10/25CAMBRIDGE TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISES : to Acquire Office Space in Hyderabad, India
MT
10/04CAPITAL PARK S A : Newonce.media group moves to Norblin Factory
PU
09/23Capital Park Unit Starts Talks on Sale of Property in Warsaw
CI
09/16CAPITAL PARK S A : Norblin Factory is getting greener
PU
09/09CARLYLE : backed Packable agrees $1.55 billion SPAC merger
RE
09/02CAPITAL PARK S A : Presentation of results for H1 2021
PU
09/02Capital Park S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 52,1 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net income 2020 19,2 M 4,66 M 4,66 M
Net Debt 2020 745 M 181 M 181 M
P/E ratio 2020 53,3x
Yield 2020 21,9%
Capitalization 1 040 M 253 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2020 34,3x
EV / Sales 2021 31,1x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 5,16%
Chart CAPITAL PARK S.A.
Duration : Period :
Capital Park S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL PARK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,60 PLN
Average target price 9,85 PLN
Spread / Average Target 2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Motz Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Marcin Juszczyk Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Derek O. Jacobson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kinga Nowakowska Chief Operating Officer
Ania M. Frankowska-Gzyra Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL PARK S.A.28.00%253
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.40%34 765
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.59%30 300
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.41%29 547
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.79%27 091
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.79%26 205