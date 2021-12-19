Capital Park S A : Norblin Factory Office Space Is Fully Leased

The largest tenant of the Norblin Factory, Allegro Group, has decided to expand its existing floor area and leased the last available office space in the complex: two floors in the Galwan building with a total area of nearly 7,800 sq.m. The deal completes the commercialisation of office space in the Capital Park Group's investment project in the Warsaw district of Wola.

Allegro.pl Group leased over 16,200 sq.m. last summer and became the main tenant of the office space in the complex. The annex to the lease increases the volume of the deal to nearly 24,000 sq.m. The lease completes the commercialisation of office spaces at the Norblin Factory. Allegro employees are already working in the new space. The tenant will be using the entire leased area by the middle of next year.

"The deal proves that it was the right direction to develop yet another project with an urban edge. Office spaces at the Norblin Factory are tailored to the needs of the modern labour market and the entire complex is a vibrant place of high-end entertainment and culture filled with colourful history of the former factory. I believe that Allegro Group's employees will appreciate not only the comfortable office space but also the comprehensive offer of one-and-only food, entertainment and cultural concepts which make up the unique atmosphere of their everyday workplace," said Kinga Nowakowska, Capital Park Group COO and Management Board Member responsible for the revitalisation of the Norblin Factory.

Apart from Allegro, the office space of the Norblin Factory also houses Japan Tobacco International's Global Business Services Centre (8,500 sq.m.), the Scandinavian financial service provider SEB Bank (3,300 sq.m.), the facility management service provider ISS World Services Poland (4,000 sq.m.), Mount TFI (375 sq.m.) and City Office(nearly 380 sq.m.).

The revitalisation of the Norblin Factory in the Warsaw district of Wola on the initiative of Capital Park Group has come to an end after nearly four years. The first concepts have already launched, including the original boutique cinema KinoGram, the Flow Art House art gallery, Poland's first market with certified organic food BioBazar, the Food Townwith 23 original food concepts, the Piano Bar with live music, the Buqiet florist's, a store with alcoholic beverages from all over the world, and a YES jewellery store.

In December, the Tashka publishing house, which is also the operator of the Norblin Factory Museum, will open its doors, as will the craft beer bar UWAGA Piwo and the Sirene Eyewear optician's.

Opening at the Norblin Factory next year are the Apple Polska Museum (320 sq.m.) as well as Poland's first fully digital art gallery, ART BOX Experience (800 sq.m.). Additional restaurants will open, including Soul Food, the Paradiso, as well as Blue Cactus which reopens after a hiatus of several years. A modern fitness club operated by Orange Fitness(410 sq.m.) will open in the first quarter of 2022 and the newonce.media Group will move to its new home in the Verit building. A SuperPharm drugstore and pharmacy and a dental centre of the Medicover Stomatologia chain will be available at Żelazna Street.

A second original coworking zone of the Capital Park Group, Bee Creative, will open in the Plater building in the second quarter of 2022. A space of 1,000 sq.m. will offer open workstations, office rooms and conference rooms.

The post-factory complex has an area of over 65,000 sq.m. including 41,000 sq.m. of modern A+ class office space and the remaining 24,000 sq.m. filled with entertainment, culture, food, service and retail concepts. The Capital Park Group is the investor and originator of the revitalisation of the Norblin Factory. The studio PRC Architekci designed the architecture of the project.

Capital Park Group is a recognized public real estate investment company with extensive experience on the Polish market listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since December 2013. The Group has built a prime quality real estate portfolio consisting of modern class A office and retail assets, including Royal Wilanów, and is currently developing a flagship revitalisation project - Norblin Factory in central Warsaw. The Group manages a portfolio of properties with a total area of 212,000 sqm and a market value of PLN 2,3 bn, of which 79% are properties located in Warsaw - the most promising commercial real estate market in Central and Eastern Europe.