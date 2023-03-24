Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Park S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPG   PLCPPRK00037

CAPITAL PARK S.A.

(CPG)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04:19:41 2023-03-24 am EDT
8.620 PLN   -0.23%
11:29aCapital Park S A : Presentation of results for the year 2022
PU
2022Capital Park S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Capital Park S A : Załącznik nr 2 do uchwały zarządu w sprawie przyjęcia procedury wypłaty zaliczki na poczet dywidendy za rok 2022 w euro przez Capital Park
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Park S A : Presentation of results for the year 2022

03/24/2023 | 11:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL RESULTS

OF CAPITAL PARK GROUP

2022

March 24th, 2023

2 0 2 2 R E S U L T S

AGENDA

  • About Capital Park Group
  • Business summary
    • Key events of 2022
    • Real estate market environment
    • Property portfolio
    • Financial results
  • Supporting materials

Norblin Factory, Warsaw

2

A B O U T C A P I T A L P A R K G R O U P

INVESTMENT COMPANY ON THE REAL ESTATE MARKET

CAPITAL PARK IS A PUBLIC INVESTOR,

DEVELOPER AND MANAGER

OF HIGH QUALITY REAL ESTATE PROJECTS ON

THE POLISH MARKET

20 years

Experience on the Polish

property market

172,000 m2

Total area of the property

portfolio under

management

89

Strong team of

professionals

10 years

Since listing on the Warsaw

Stock Exchange

PLN 2.8bn

Value of the property

portfolio under management

at the end of 2022

95%

Porftolio occupancy

3

A B O U T C A P I T A L P A R K G R O U P

CAPITAL PARK CELEBRATES ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY

In 2023, our company celebrates its 20th anniversary on the Polish real estate market.

Over that time:

  • We carried out over 140 investment transactions worth PLN 4.2bn
  • We have delivered nearly 320,000 m2 of space in office, retail, residential and mixed- use projects
  • We have built a team of 89 professionals who have the skills, competencies and knowledge necessary to deliver top-qualityreal estate projects
  • We have become a leader in unique functional solutions for tenants of our buildings, i.e. concierge, Office+ and Office Doctor services, and our multi-purpose mobile app for tenants

WE HAVE BEEN CREATING VALUE TOGETHER

FOR 20 YEARS

4

A B O U T C A P I T A L P A R K G R O U P

CAPITAL PARK CELEBRATES ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY

  • We created Warsaw city fabric, having delivered to residents and tenants such projects as Norblin Factory (2021), Royal Wilanów (2016), Eurocentrum Office Complex (2014-2016), Racławicka Point (2011), and the Rezydencje Pałacowa luxury suburban housing project (2014 and 2018).
  • We built a chain of convenience stores Street Mall Vis à Vis
  • We were an active player operating across Poland, investing in projects to which we added value and functions, including:
  1. revitalisation of historical townhouses presently housing Hampton by Hilton Old Town Gdańsk Hotel (2018)
  1. upgrade of the Galeria Zaspa shopping centre situated at the former Gdańsk-Wrzeszcz airport (2016) and the first shopping centre in the Poznań region - ETC Swarzędz (2016)
  1. redevelopment of a legendary building housing the Cristal restaurant in Gdańsk Wrzeszcz (2010)

320,000 m2

total area of

all projects

over 140

investment transactions

worth PLN 4.2bn

1.4bn EUR

acquired financial debt

5

Disclaimer

Capital Park SA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 15:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CAPITAL PARK S.A.
11:29aCapital Park S A : Presentation of results for the year 2022
PU
2022Capital Park S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
2022Capital Park S A : Załącznik nr 2 do uchwały zarządu w sprawie przyj&#..
PU
2022Capital Park S A : Smart Kids Planet opens in Norblin Factory
PU
2022Capital Park S A : Presentation of results for H1 2022
PU
2022Capital Park S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
2022Capital Park S A : Załącznik nr 2 do uchwały zarządu w sprawie przyj&#..
PU
2022Capital Park S A : Ocena Rady Nadzorczej wniosku Zarządu w sprawie sposobu podzia ..
PU
2022Capital Park S A : Presentation of results for Q1 2022
PU
2022Capital Park S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 139 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net income 2022 82,3 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net Debt 2022 947 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 4,98%
Capitalization 936 M 218 M 218 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 4,21%
Chart CAPITAL PARK S.A.
Duration : Period :
Capital Park S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL PARK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,64 PLN
Average target price 9,59 PLN
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Motz Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Marcin Juszczyk Chief Financial Officer
Carey J. Flaherty Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kinga Nowakowska Chief Operating Officer
Jacek Wojciech Ksen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL PARK S.A.-0.46%218
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.09%39 388
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.28%32 567
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-3.01%27 858
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.63%25 332
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.71%21 396
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer