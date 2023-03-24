Capital Park S A : Presentation of results for the year 2022

THE POLISH MARKET

OF HIGH QUALITY REAL ESTATE PROJECTS ON

DEVELOPER AND MANAGER

CAPITAL PARK IS A PUBLIC INVESTOR,

Strong team of

portfolio under

Total area of the property

Experience on the Polish

10 years

Since listing on the Warsaw

Stock Exchange

PLN 2.8bn

Value of the property

portfolio under management

at the end of 2022

95%

Porftolio occupancy

3