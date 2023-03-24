Capital Park S A : Presentation of results for the year 2022
FINANCIAL RESULTS
OF CAPITAL PARK GROUP
2022
March 24th, 2023
AGENDA
About Capital Park Group
Business summary
Key events of 2022
Real estate market environment
Property portfolio
Financial results
Supporting materials
Norblin Factory, Warsaw
INVESTMENT COMPANY ON THE REAL ESTATE MARKET
CAPITAL PARK IS A PUBLIC INVESTOR,
DEVELOPER AND MANAGER
OF HIGH QUALITY REAL ESTATE PROJECTS ON
THE POLISH MARKET
20 years
Experience on the Polish
property market
172,000 m2
Total area of the property
portfolio under
management
89
Strong team of
professionals
10 years
Since listing on the Warsaw
Stock Exchange
PLN 2.8bn
Value of the property
portfolio under management
at the end of 2022
95%
Porftolio occupancy
CAPITAL PARK CELEBRATES ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY
In 2023, our company celebrates its 20th anniversary on the Polish real estate market.
Over that time:
We carried out over140 investment transactions worth PLN 4.2bn
We have delivered nearly 320,000 m2of space in office, retail, residential and mixed- use projects
We have built a team of 89 professionals who have the skills, competencies and knowledge necessary to delivertop-qualityreal estate projects
We have become aleader in unique functional solutions for tenants of our buildings, i.e. concierge, Office+ and Office Doctor services, and our multi-purpose mobile app for tenants
WE HAVE BEEN CREATING VALUE TOGETHER
FOR 20 YEARS
CAPITAL PARK CELEBRATES ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY
We created Warsaw city fabric, having delivered to residents and tenants such projects as Norblin Factory (2021), Royal Wilanów (2016), Eurocentrum Office Complex (2014-2016), Racławicka Point (2011), and the Rezydencje Pałacowa luxury suburban housing project (2014 and 2018).
We built a chain of convenience stores Street Mall Vis à Vis
We were an active player operating across Poland, investing in projects to which we added value and functions, including:
revitalisation of historical townhouses presently housing Hampton by Hilton Old Town Gdańsk Hotel (2018)
upgrade of the Galeria Zaspa shopping centre situated at the former Gdańsk-Wrzeszcz airport (2016) and the first shopping centre in the Poznań region - ETC Swarzędz (2016)
redevelopment of a legendary building housing the Cristal restaurant in Gdańsk Wrzeszcz (2010)