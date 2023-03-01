Advanced search
    CPX   CA14042M1023

CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION

(CPX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15:18 2023-02-28 pm EST
42.47 CAD   -0.12%
Capital Power : 2022 Q4 Investor Fact Sheet

03/01/2023 | 08:37am EST
Company Overview

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality,utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal.

We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 151 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in Alberta and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

Investor Fact Sheet

Q4 2022

Market Data

(For CPX as of December 31, 2022)

Closing share price

$46.33

Total shares outstanding

116.9 million

Market capitalization

$5.4 billion

Average daily shares

traded in 2022

569,900

Attractive Investment Opportunity

  • Diversified portfolio of assets - 29 operating facilities that generate power from natural gas and coal (until 2023) and from renewable sources such as wind, solar and waste heat.
  • Leverage to Alberta power market - ownership interest in the most competitive fleet of assets with a solid track record of value-addedportfolio optimization trading.
  • Strong pipeline of growth opportunities - potential wind and solar developments in specific targeted markets in Canada and the U.S.
  • Growth in renewables assets - since 2017, have added 4 wind facilities and 2 solar facilities totaling approximately 820 megawatts.
  • Off coal by 2023 and net zero by 2045 targets - with the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2, the Company will be off coal in 2023 and is targeting an emissions-reductiontarget of net zero by 2045.
  • Dividend growth - 9 consecutive years of dividend growth with 6% annual dividend guidance to 2025.
  • Commitment to investment grade credit rating - current ratings of BBB- (S&P) and BBB(low) (DBRS)

Map of Operations and Development Sites

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Telephone

780-392-5305

11th Floor, EPCOR Tower

Toll-free

866-896-4636

1200 - 10423 101 Street NW

Email

investor@capitalpower.com

Edmonton, Alberta

capitalpower.com

Canada T5H 0E9

capitalpower.com

Shareholder Information

Financial and Operating Performance

Common Shares Trading Information

TSX symbol:

CPX

Index inclusion:

S&P/TSX Composite

S&P/TSX Completion Index

S&P Cdn Dividend Aristocrats

S&P/TSX Capped Utilities

Shares outstanding: 116,886,649

Transfer agent:

Computershare Trust

of Canada

Dividend Information Schedule(1)

  • Quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share ($2.32 annual)
  • Dividend yield of 5.0% (as of Dec 31, 2022)

Period

Record Dates

Payment Dates

Amount

Q1/23

Mar 31/23

Apr 28/23

$0.58

Q2/23

Jun 30/23

Jul 31/23

$0.58

Q3/23

Sep 29/23

Oct 31/23

$0.615

Q4/23

Dec 29/23

Jan 31/24

$0.615

Revenues ($M)

$2,929

$1,937

$1,990

$672

$929

2020

2021

2022

Q4/21

Q4/22

Company

Net income ($M)

$130

$128

$87

2020

2021

2022

Q4/21

Q4/22

($69)

($99)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) ($M)

$1,353

$955

$1,124

$294

$303

2020

2021

2022

Q4/21

Q4/22

Normalized EPS(1)

$3.64

$1.97

$1.22

$0.70

$0.47

2020

2021

2022

Q4/21

Q4/22

  1. Expected dates and amounts subject to Board approval.

Analyst Coverage

ATB Capital Markets

Peters & Co. Limited

Nate Heywood

Ken Chmela

BMO Capital Markets

Raymond James

Ben Pham

David Quezada

CIBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets

Mark Jarvi

Maurice Choy

Credit Suisse

Scotia Capital

Andrew Kuske

Robert Hope

Desjardins

TD Securities

Brent Stadler

John Mould

IA Capital Markets

Veritas Investment

Naji Baydoun

Research

Dividends declared per common

share ($)

$1.99

$2.12

$2.26

$0.55

$0.58

2020

2021

2022

Q4/21

Q4/22

AFFO per share(1)

$7.28

$4.96

$5.40

$1.28

$1.20

2020

2021

2022

Q4/21

Q4/22

30,000

Operations

95%

25,000

93%

20,000

91%

15,000

89%

10,000

5,000

87%

0

2021

2022

Q4/21

85%

2020

Q4/22

Electricity generation (GWh)

Facility availability

Darryl McCoubrey

National Bank

Financial

Patrick Kenny

  1. Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized earnings per share (EPS), Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and AFFO per share are Non-GAAP financial measures and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other enterprises.

Executive Leadership Team

Brian Vaasjo

Kate Chisholm

Bryan DeNeve

Sandra Haskins

President &

Senior VP, Chief Strategy

Senior VP,

Senior VP,

CEO

& Sustainability Officer

Operations

Finance & CFO

Chris Kopecky

Steve Owens

Jacquie Pylypiuk

Senior VP and

Senior VP,

Senior VP, People,

Chief Legal,

Construction &

Culture &

Development &

Engineering

Technology

Commercial Officer

capitalpower.com

Disclaimer

Capital Power Corporation published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 13:35:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 501 M 1 838 M 1 838 M
Net income 2022 297 M 218 M 218 M
Net Debt 2022 3 519 M 2 587 M 2 587 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 5,31%
Capitalization 4 964 M 3 649 M 3 649 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 773
Free-Float 89,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 42,47 CAD
Average target price 52,35 CAD
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Tellef Vaasjo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra A. Haskins Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Jill V. Gardiner Chairman
Jacquie Pylypiuk Senior Vice President-People, Culture & Technology
Doyle N. Beneby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION-8.22%3 649
NTPC LTD2.43%20 013
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD0.00%11 641
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED0.38%9 818
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-2.79%7 435
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.5.51%6 352