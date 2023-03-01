Capital Power : 2022 Q4 Investor Fact Sheet

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality,utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal.
We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 151 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in Alberta and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.
Investor Fact Sheet
Q4 2022
Market Data
(For CPX as of December 31, 2022)
Closing share price
$46.33
Total shares outstanding
116.9 million
Market capitalization
$5.4 billion
Average daily shares
traded in 2022
569,900
Attractive Investment Opportunity
Diversified portfolio of assets- 29 operating facilities that generate power from natural gas and coal (until 2023) and from renewable sources such as wind, solar and waste heat.
Leverage to Alberta power market- ownership interest in the most competitive fleet of assets with a solid track record ofvalue-addedportfolio optimization trading.
Strong pipeline of growth opportunities- potential wind and solar developments in specific targeted markets in Canada and the U.S.
Growth in renewables assets- since 2017, have added 4 wind facilities and 2 solar facilities totaling approximately 820 megawatts.
Off coal by 2023 and net zero by 2045 targets- with the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2, the Company will be off coal in 2023 and is targeting anemissions-reductiontarget of net zero by 2045.
Dividend growth - 9 consecutive years of dividend growth with 6% annual dividend guidance to 2025.
Commitment to investment grade credit rating- current ratings of BBB- (S&P) and BBB(low) (DBRS)
Map of Operations and Development Sites
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Telephone
780-392-5305
11th Floor, EPCOR Tower
Toll-free
866-896-4636
1200 - 10423 101 Street NW
Email
investor@capitalpower.com
Edmonton, Alberta
capitalpower.com
Canada T5H 0E9
capitalpower.com
Shareholder Information
Financial and Operating Performance
Common Shares Trading Information
TSX symbol:
CPX
Index inclusion:
S&P/TSX Composite
S&P/TSX Completion Index
S&P Cdn Dividend Aristocrats
S&P/TSX Capped Utilities
Shares outstanding: 116,886,649
Transfer agent:
Computershare Trust
of Canada
Dividend Information Schedule(1)
Quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share ($2.32 annual)
Dividend yield of 5.0% (as of Dec 31, 2022)
Period
Record Dates
Payment Dates
Amount
Q1/23
Mar 31/23
Apr 28/23
$0.58
Q2/23
Jun 30/23
Jul 31/23
$0.58
Q3/23
Sep 29/23
Oct 31/23
$0.615
Q4/23
Dec 29/23
Jan 31/24
$0.615
Revenues ($M)
$2,929
$1,937
$1,990
$672
$929
2020
2021
2022
Q4/21
Q4/22
Company
Net income ($M)
$130
$128
$87
2020
2021
2022
Q4/21
Q4/22
($69)
($99)
Adjusted EBITDA(1) ($M)
$1,353
$955
$1,124
$294
$303
2020
2021
2022
Q4/21
Q4/22
Normalized EPS(1)
$3.64
$1.97
$1.22
$0.70
$0.47
2020
2021
2022
Q4/21
Q4/22
Expected dates and amounts subject to Board approval.
Analyst Coverage
ATB Capital Markets
Peters & Co. Limited
Nate Heywood
Ken Chmela
BMO Capital Markets
Raymond James
Ben Pham
David Quezada
CIBC Capital Markets
RBC Capital Markets
Mark Jarvi
Maurice Choy
Credit Suisse
Scotia Capital
Andrew Kuske
Robert Hope
Desjardins
TD Securities
Brent Stadler
John Mould
IA Capital Markets
Veritas Investment
Naji Baydoun
Research
Dividends declared per common
share ($)
$1.99
$2.12
$2.26
$0.55
$0.58
2020
2021
2022
Q4/21
Q4/22
AFFO per share(1)
$7.28
$4.96
$5.40
$1.28
$1.20
2020
2021
2022
Q4/21
Q4/22
30,000
Operations
95%
25,000
93%
20,000
91%
15,000
89%
10,000
5,000
87%
0
2021
2022
Q4/21
85%
2020
Q4/22
Electricity generation (GWh)
Facility availability
Darryl McCoubrey
National Bank
Financial
Patrick Kenny
Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized earnings per share (EPS), Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and AFFO per share are Non-GAAP financial measures and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other enterprises.
Capital Power Corporation published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 13:35:36 UTC.