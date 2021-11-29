Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Power Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPX   CA14042M1023

CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION

(CPX)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Capital Power, Enbridge Collaborate on Carbon Capture, Storage Project in Alberta

11/29/2021 | 08:32am EST
By Adriano Marchese

Capital Power Corp. and Enbridge Inc. have announced a collaboration to evaluate and advance a carbon capture and storage project in the province of Alberta which could come online as early as 2026.

In a joint statement on Monday, the two companies said Enbridge, with support of Capital Power, is applying to develop an open access carbon hub in the Wabamun area near the city of Edmonton through the provincial government's request for project proposals process, which is expected to start as early as December 2021.

The proposed project would serve Capital Power's Genesee 1,200-megawatt generating station and is expected to capture up to 3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year from the repowered units which Enbridge would then transport and store.

"Collaboration like this is critical as we look to advance cost-effective, customer-focused carbon capture, transportation and storage solutions in Alberta and across North America, with a commitment to protecting land, water and the environment and engaging meaningfully with local Indigenous communities," said Colin Gruending, Enbridge's Executive Vice President and President of Liquids Pipelines.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 0832ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION -1.20% 39.5 Delayed Quote.12.92%
ENBRIDGE INC. -1.72% 49.79 Delayed Quote.22.30%
