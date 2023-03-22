Capital Power : Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act Report - Capital Power 2022
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Capital Power Corporation
Reporting Year
From
1/1/2022
To:
12/31/2022
Date submitted
3/17/2022
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E036636
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary Reporting Entities Included in Report:
Capital Power (Genesee) LP E764492
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Elisa Hung
Position Title
VP, Risk Management and Controller
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
1/1/2022
To:
12/31/2022
Reporting Entity Name
Capital Power Corporation
Currency of the Report
CAD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E036636
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
Capital Power (Genesee) LP E764492
necessary)
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Country
Payee Name
1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes
34
Payments
2
Improvement Payments
Payee
Canada
Government of Alberta
305,680
1,853,809
22,307
2,181,796 TIER compliance, Crown Royalties, Licenses
Canada
Alberta Energy Regulator
3,005,260
3,005,260 AER yearly admin fee
Canada
Leduc County
628,637
628,637 Municipal Taxes related to Mining Operation
Additional Notes:
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name
1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes
23
Improvement Payments
Project
Canada
Genesee Mine
934,317
1,853,809
3,027,567
5,815,693
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Additional Notes
3:
