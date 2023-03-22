Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Power Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPX   CA14042M1023

CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION

(CPX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
40.39 CAD   -1.34%
04:33pCapital Power : Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act Report - Capital Power 2022
PU
03/20Capital Power : 2023 Management Proxy Circular
PU
03/14Capital Power named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for fifth straight year
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Power : Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act Report - Capital Power 2022

03/22/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Capital Power Corporation

Reporting Year

From

1/1/2022

To:

12/31/2022

Date submitted

3/17/2022

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E036636

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary Reporting Entities Included in Report:

Capital Power (Genesee) LP E764492

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Elisa Hung

Position Title

VP, Risk Management and Controller

Date

3/22/2022

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/1/2022

To:

12/31/2022

Reporting Entity Name

Capital Power Corporation

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E036636

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

Capital Power (Genesee) LP E764492

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Canada

Government of Alberta

305,680

1,853,809

22,307

2,181,796 TIER compliance, Crown Royalties, Licenses

Canada

Alberta Energy Regulator

3,005,260

3,005,260 AER yearly admin fee

Canada

Leduc County

628,637

628,637 Municipal Taxes related to Mining Operation

Additional Notes:

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/1/2022

To:

12/31/2022

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

Capital Power Corporation

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E036636

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

Capital Power (Genesee) LP E764492

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Canada

Genesee Mine

934,317

1,853,809

3,027,567

5,815,693

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Additional Notes3:

Disclaimer

Capital Power Corporation published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 20:32:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 481 M 1 807 M 1 807 M
Net income 2023 511 M 372 M 372 M
Net Debt 2023 3 560 M 2 592 M 2 592 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,38x
Yield 2023 5,81%
Capitalization 4 786 M 3 486 M 3 486 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,36x
EV / Sales 2024 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 755
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital Power Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 40,94 CAD
Average target price 51,12 CAD
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Tellef Vaasjo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra A. Haskins Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Jill V. Gardiner Chairman
Jacquie Pylypiuk Senior Vice President-People, Culture & Technology
Doyle N. Beneby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION-11.63%3 486
NTPC LTD6.40%20 768
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD0.83%11 900
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED2.76%10 055
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED0.31%7 798
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.11.81%6 639
