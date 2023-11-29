Official CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION press release

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power”) (TSX: CPX) announced today that it has priced a public offering in Canada of unsecured medium term notes in the aggregate principal amount of C$850 million (the “Offering”). The Offering consists of C$400 million of 5.378% medium term notes maturing on January 25, 2027 and C$450 million of 5.973% medium term notes maturing on January 25, 2034 (collectively, the "Notes").

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 15, 2023.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to partially finance Capital Power’s previously announced acquisitions of (i) a 50% interest in New Harquahala Generating Company, LLC, which owns a 1,092 MW natural gas generation facility located in Arizona, and (ii) a 100% interest in CXA La Paloma, LLC, which owns a 1,062 MW natural gas generation facility located in California (collectively, the “Acquisitions”), and related expenses, or for general corporate purposes. Details of the Acquisitions were announced on November 20, 2023.

The Notes to be issued and sold under the Offering have been rated BBB- by S&P Global Ratings and BBB (low) by DBRS Limited.

The Notes are being offered in the provinces and territories of Canada through a syndicate of investment dealers co-led by TD Securities and CIBC Capital Markets under Capital Power’s short form base shelf prospectus dated June 10, 2022, a prospectus supplement dated June 13, 2022 and pricing supplements to be dated November 29, 2023 relating to the offering of each series of Notes. Copies of these documents may be obtained over the Internet under our profile at the Canadian Securities Administrators’ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in any jurisdiction. The Notes have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account of, United States persons.

Forward-looking Information

Forward-looking information or statements included in this press release are provided to inform Capital Power’s shareholders and potential investors about management’s assessment of Capital Power’s future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information in this press release is generally identified by words such as will, anticipate, believe, plan, intend, target, and expect or similar words that suggest future outcomes. Specific forward-looking information in this press release includes expectations regarding the timing of the closing of the Offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering. By their nature, such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, regulatory and government decisions, economic conditions, and availability and cost of financing. Forward-looking information or statements included in this news release are provided to inform Capital Power’s securityholders and potential investors about management’s assessment of Capital Power’s future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

All forward-looking information or statements reflect Capital Power’s assumptions and analyses made by Capital Power in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. Capital Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, see Risks and Risk Management in Capital Power’s 2022 Integrated Annual Report, under Capital Power’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), and other reports filed by Capital Power with Canadian securities regulators.

Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented power producer committed to net zero by 2045. Our balanced approach to the energy transition prioritizes reliable, affordable and decarbonized power that communities across North America can depend on.

Capital Power owns approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 213 MW of renewable generation capacity in Alberta and North Carolina, 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta, and approximately 350 MW of natural gas and battery energy storage systems in Ontario.

