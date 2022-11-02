Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Power Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPX   CA14042M1023

CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION

(CPX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
44.15 CAD    0.00%
09:01aCapital Power to host annual Investor Day event including a tour of its Goreway Power Station facility
GL
11/01Capital Power contributes $2 million to Boyle Street Community Services
GL
11/01Capital Power contributes $2 million to Boyle Street Community Services
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capital Power to host annual Investor Day event including a tour of its Goreway Power Station facility

11/02/2022 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will host its 14th annual Investor Day event in Brampton, Ontario on December 1, 2022. Members of the executive leadership team will provide various corporate updates including its operational and financial guidance for 2023.

Chris Benedetti, Managing Partner at Sussex Strategy Group (biography below), will be the luncheon guest speaker and will share his views on the outlook for Ontario.

The Investor Day event is intended for institutional investors, research analysts, and the professional investment community. If you are interested in attending, please complete the participant registration form available at https://forms.office.com/r/zLyDhDiMSLAll attendees must pre-register for the event.

Details
Time (ET): Registration starts at 8:00 am with the event scheduled from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Location: Queen’s Manor Event Centre (2 Auction Lane, Brampton)

Tour of Goreway Power Station: will take place after lunch for those interested.

Transportation: Bus transportation will depart at 7:00 am from downtown Toronto to Queen’s Manor Event Centre with return transportation to the same downtown location after the Goreway tour ends at approximately 3:00 pm.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s website.

Chris Benedetti biography

Chris Benedetti has over 25 years of experience in navigating the complex intersection of business and the public sector. A former political advisor, Chris is one of Canada’s leading public affairs practitioners. He is Managing Partner of Sussex Strategy Group, a leading consultancy that provides insight, advice and creativity that shares decisions and drives public opinion. He has been involved in energy and environment policy and planning across Canada, the United States and the U.K., and assisted in the successful commercialization of multiple energy infrastructure assets, including large and small scale gas-fired generation, nuclear, renewables, energy storage, gas and electricity distribution and transmission, and district energy. He also counsels industrial and commercial energy users on how to optimize their interests in evolving regulatory and political environments related to affordability, reliability and resilience, and sustainability. Chris sits on the Board of the Association of Power Producers of Ontario, the Energy Council of the C.D. Howe Institute, and serves as Co-Chair of the Energy Council of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own, and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 7,400 MW of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 385 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations:
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335
kperron@capitalpower.com

Investor Relations:
Randy Mah
(780) 392-5305 or (866) 896-4636 (toll-free)
investor@capitalpower.com


All news about CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION
09:01aCapital Power to host annual Investor Day event including a tour of its Goreway Power S..
GL
11/01Capital Power contributes $2 million to Boyle Street Community Services
GL
11/01Capital Power contributes $2 million to Boyle Street Community Services
AQ
11/01Capital Power Maintains at Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets After Q3 Results; Pric..
MT
11/01National Bank of Canada Increases Capital Power's Price Target After Strong Q3
MT
10/31Transcript : Capital Power Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2022
CI
10/31Capital Power declares dividends for its Common and Preference shares
AQ
10/31Capital Power Q3 Adjusted Profit Tops Estimates as Revenue More Than Doubles
MT
10/31Capital Power Brief: Increasing its 2022 financial guidance for a se..
MT
10/31Capital Power reports strong third quarter results and increases its 2022 financial gui..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 439 M 1 786 M 1 786 M
Net income 2022 308 M 225 M 225 M
Net Debt 2022 3 404 M 2 492 M 2 492 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 5,11%
Capitalization 5 159 M 3 778 M 3 778 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
EV / Sales 2023 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 773
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital Power Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 44,15 CAD
Average target price 50,69 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Tellef Vaasjo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra A. Haskins Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Jill V. Gardiner Chairman
Jacquie Pylypiuk Senior Vice President-People, Culture & Technology
Doyle N. Beneby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION11.89%3 778
NTPC LTD39.15%21 341
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.47%10 289
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-56.25%7 219
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.4.71%6 404
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-30.59%6 240