Utilities Shares Slip; Treasurys Turn Mixed -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers slipped.

U.S. Treasury yields turned mixed a day after an aggressive and broad-based selloff in government debt to kick off the new year sent the rate on the two-year note to a 22-month high.

Capital Power announced a six-year tolling agreement extension through October 2031 for its Arlington Valley facility in Arizona which extends cash flow certainty beyond 2025.

"The existing contract was to expire at the end of 2025, however, this extension adds cash flow certainty to 2031 at better than expected terms," analysts at Scotiabank said, adding that if the Alberta power market remains strong, estimates could be revised higher.

01-04-22 1729ET