Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Power Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPX   CA14042M1023

CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION

(CPX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Shares Slip; Treasurys Turn Mixed -- Utilities Roundup

01/04/2022 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers slipped.

U.S. Treasury yields turned mixed a day after an aggressive and broad-based selloff in government debt to kick off the new year sent the rate on the two-year note to a 22-month high.

Capital Power announced a six-year tolling agreement extension through October 2031 for its Arlington Valley facility in Arizona which extends cash flow certainty beyond 2025.

"The existing contract was to expire at the end of 2025, however, this extension adds cash flow certainty to 2031 at better than expected terms," analysts at Scotiabank said, adding that if the Alberta power market remains strong, estimates could be revised higher. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1729ET

All news about CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION
08:31aCapital Power Details Six-Year Tolling Agreement Extension for Arlington Valley Facilit..
MT
08:02aCAPITAL POWER BRIEF : Details a 6-year Tolling Agreement Extension for Arlington Valley
MT
2021CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021ENBRIDGE BRIEF : Announces 2022 Financial Guidance, Increases Dividend, and Provides Updat..
MT
2021ENBRIDGE BRIEF : Announces 3% Quarterly Dividend Increase
MT
2021Capital Power Outperform Rating Maintained by Credit Suisse Following Investor Day
MT
2021BP Senegal Confirms Participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021
AQ
2021BP Senegal Confirms Participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Members of the BP dele..
AQ
2021Capital Power Corporation Announces Completion of Phase 2 and 3 of Whitla Wind
CI
2021Capital Power Details Decarbonization Plans, Dividend Growth Guidance to 2025 at Invest..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 782 M 1 402 M 1 402 M
Net income 2021 192 M 151 M 151 M
Net Debt 2021 2 975 M 2 341 M 2 341 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 5,36%
Capitalization 4 584 M 3 607 M 3 607 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 810
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital Power Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 39,46 CAD
Average target price 45,46 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Tellef Vaasjo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra A. Haskins Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Jill V. Gardiner Chairman
Jacquie Pylypiuk Senior Vice President-People, Culture & Technology
Darcy John Trufyn Senior VP-Operations, Engineering & Construction
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION0.00%3 593
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-7.09%16 935
NTPC LTD1.29%16 409
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.93%13 459
AC ENERGY CORPORATION-4.55%7 859
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-4.55%7 764