Q1'24

Earnings

Presentation

April 30, 2024

capitalpplp.com

Important Notice

This presentation contains forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. In partic- ular, forward-looking statements include all statements that express forecasts, expecta- tions, plans, outlook, objectives and projections with respect to future matters, including, among other things, the expected financial performance of CPLP's business following the transaction, the conversion of CPLP to a corporation, CPLP's expectations or objectives regarding future distributions, and market and charter rate expectations. These forward- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in CPLP's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 23 2024. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of CPLP speak only as of the date they are made. Unless required by law, CPLP expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation contains non-GAAP measures, including Operating Surplus. Operating Surplus represents net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, exchange differences on Bonds and cash and cash equivalents, change in fair value of derivatives, impairment, amortization / accretion of above / below market acquired charters and straight-line revenue adjustments. Operating Surplus is a quantitative measure used in the publicly traded partnership investment community to assist in evaluating a partnership's financial performance and ability to make quarterly cash distributions. Operating Surplus is not required by GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income, cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Our calculation of Operating Surplus may not be comparable to that reported by other companies.

1

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Took delivery of the 174,000 cbm LNG/C Axios II
  • Concluded the sale of two container vessels and recognized a gain on sale of $16.4 million
  • Announced the sale of an additional five container vessels for a total consideration of $179.4 million
  • Financial Performance & Operating Highlights:
    • Net income for 1Q2024: $33.9 million
    • Declared common unit distribution of $0.15 for the quarter
    • Partnership's operating surplus: $48.3 million or $9.6 million after the quarterly allocation to the capital reserve
    • Average remaining charter duration 7.3 years1 with 100% charter coverage1 for 2024, 82% for 2025 and 66% for 2026
    • $2.81 billion in contracted revenues, of which 85%1 from LNG/Cs

1.

As of March 31, 2024, including nine newbuilding LNG/Cs. Assumes the exercise of the first two options (total 4 years per vessel) for the three vessels on charter to BP, as the structure of the time charter party makes the exercise of these options

2

highly likely. BP has already exercised their first option for the LNG/Cs Aristos I and Aristidis I. Excludes revenue of Axios II based on index-linked,one-year TC. Excluding the container vessels that we have agreed to sell.

Statements Of Comprehensive Income

($ In Thousands)

For the Three-Month Period Ended

For the Three-Month Period Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Revenues

104,494

81,016

Expenses / (income), net:

Voyage expenses

3,857

3,842

Vessel operating expenses

19,555

16,820

Vessel operating expenses - related

3,123

2,522

parties

General and administrative expenses

4,421

2,783

Vessel depreciation and amortization

23,962

19,178

Gain on sale of vessels

(16,411)

-

Operating income, net

65,987

35,871

Other income / (expense), net:

Interest expense and finance cost

(34,043)

(23,682)

Other income/ (expense), net

1,952

(2,161)

Total other expense, net

(32,091)

(25,843)

3

Partnership's net income

33,896

10,028

Balance Sheet

($ In Thousands)

As Of

As Of

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets

Current Assets

339,659

225,504

Fixed Assets

2,864,324

2,806,685

Other Non-Current Assets

112,585

108,110

Total Assets

3,316,568

3,140,299

Liabilities and Partners' Capital

Current Liabilities

240,218

183,930

Long-Term Liabilities

1,872,418

1,781,436

Total Partners' Capital

1,203,932

1,174,933

Total Liabilities and Partners'

3,316,568

3,140,299

Capital

4

Container Divestment Update

Vessel

Capacity

Built

Yard

Delivered to Buyers

Athos

..22/04/2024

Samsung Heavy Industries

Athenian

10,000 TEU

2011

22/04/2024

Co., Ltd

Aristomenis

May-2024

Akadimos

9,300 TEU

2015

Daewoo-Mangalia Heavy

. 08/03/2024

Industries S.A

Long Beach Express

. .26/02/2024

Hanjin Heavy Industries &

Seattle Express

5,100 TEU

2008

26/04/2024

Construction Co., Ltd

Fos Express

May-2024

  • Expected net proceeds from the agreed sale of the seven container vessels: ~$182.5 million
  • Continue to opportunistically monitor the second hand market for divesting the remaining eight container vessels

5

Diversified Contracted Revenue

Million

$2,500

$2,000

Contracted Revenue*

Contracted Revenue Contribution*

Contracted Revenue Backlog: $2.8 billion

High Quality & Diversified Customer Base

2%

$2,065.4

4% 13%

14%

$1,500

12%

14%

$1,000

$500

$0

18%

$453.1

$331.0

2024 remaining

2025

2026+

11%

6% 6%

Over 85% of our contracted revenue, or $2.4 billion, come from LNG assets

* As of March 31, 2024, including remaining nine newbuilding LNG/Cs. Assumes the exercise of the first two options (total 4 years per vessel) for the three vessels on charter to BP, as the structure of the time charter party makes the exercise of these

6

options highly likely. BP has already exercised their first option for the LNG/Cs Aristos I and Aristidis I. Excludes revenue of Axios II based on index-linked,one-year TC. Excluding the container vessels that we have agreed to sell.

Charter Profile* - LNG Fleet

Contracted backlog of 76 years at an average daily rate of $88,500, or ca. $2.4bn of revenue

Backlog could increase to 111 years with all options exercised

Mar-24

Mar-25

Mar-26

Mar-27

Mar-28

Mar-29

Attalos

Aristos I

Aristidis I

Amore Mio I

Adamastos

Asterix I

Aristarchos

Asklipios

Axios II

Assos

Aktoras

Apostolos

Archimidis

Agamemnon

Alcaios I

Antaios I

Athlos

Archon

Under Construction

Firm Employment

Options

Open/Spot

Firm

2029

2027

2028

2026

2028

2030

2031

2031

2032

2034

2031

2034

-

-

-

-

-

-

With Options

2034

2032

2033

-

-

2032

2035

2035

2035

-

2034

2038

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

*Estimates as of March 31, 2024, including nine LNG/Cs expected to be delivered. Assumes the exercise of the first two options (total 4 years per vessel) for the three vessels on charter to BP, as the structure of the time charter party makes the exercise of these options highly likely. BP has already exercised their first option for the LNG/Cs Aristos I and Aristidis I

Charter Profile* - Container Fleet

Contracted backlog of 32 years at an average daily rate of $38,200, or ca. $440.1 million of revenue

Backlog could increase to 51 years with all options exercised

Mar-24

Mar-25

Mar-26

Mar-27

Mar-28

Mar-29

Hyundai Prestige

Hyundai Premium

Hyundai Paramount

Hyundai Privilege

Hyundai Platinum

Manzanillo Express

Itajai Express

Buenaventura Express

Firm Employment

Options

Open/Spot

Firm

2025

2025

2025

2025

2025

2032

2033

2033

With Options

-

-

-

-

-

2038

2039

2039

8

* Estimates as of March 31, 2024. Excluding the container vessels that we have agreed to sell: the M/V Fos Express and the M/V Aristomenis

Market Review

  • Charter rates:
    • After a period of historically high rates following the start of the Russia- Ukraine Conflict, rates are normalizing towards pre-war levels
    • Warm weather and high gas storage levels in Europe and Asia have led to decreased demand for spot cargoes, causing spot rates to fall
    • Term charter rates for 1-3 year period have softened and are standing at $85,000 per day
    • Five-yearcharter rates are higher than shorter periods (1-3 years TC), indicating that the market is pricing in an anticipated tightening from 2026
  • Market Dynamics:
    • Global LNG imports remain strong in both Asia-Pacific and the Atlantic basin region, with China continuing to import at seasonal records
    • Total gas in storage remains high with recent mild ambient temperature putting further downward pressure on gas demand, Europe has finished the winter period with near record levels of inventories
    • Russian gas supply to the EU is now less than 2 million tons / month. No realistic likelihood for increased Russian exports in the near to medium term
    • Tonne-mileshave been higher in Q1 this year versus last year with the Suez Canal closed and very limited use of the Panama Canal. Voyage distances are relatively high, and traded levels have also been high
  • Fleet:
    • The fleet grew by 10 ships in Q1; a slow start to what will be a new record year in deliveries
  • Newbuilding Prices and Shipyard Capacity
    • Newbuilding prices for LNG carriers remain high and are currently at ~$260+ million per vessel for the basic specification
  • Orderbook 60%
    50%
    40%
    30%
    20%

10%

0%

LNG Orderbook & New Orders

New Orders

70

New Orders

% Orderbook

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

9

Source: Clarksons

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Capital Product Partners LP published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 12:41:34 UTC.