Capital Product Partners L P : Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

02/02/2022 | 08:39am EST
Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

Presentation

February 2, 2022

Capital Product Partners L.P.

www.capitalpplp.com

Important Notice

This presentation contains forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. In particular, forward-looking statements include all statements that express forecasts, expectations, plans, outlook, objectives and projections with respect to future matters, including,

among other things, the expected financial performance of CPLP's business following the acquisition, CPLP's

expectations or objectives regarding future distributions, and market and charter rate expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in CPLP's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 27, 2021. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of CPLP speak only as of the date they are made. Unless required by law, CPLP expressly disclaims any

obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new

information, a change in its views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. CPLP does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation contains non-GAAP measures, including Operating Surplus after Reserves and

EBITDA. Operating Surplus after Reserves is a quantitative measure used in the publicly traded partnership

investment community to assist in evaluating a partnership's financial performance and ability to make quarterly cash distributions. It should not be considered a measure of profitability or liquidity. We define Operating Surplus after Reserves as EBITDA less Debt Amortization and Interest Cost. We define EBITDA as Revenue less Operating Expenses and SG&A. These definitions may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies and MLPs. These measures are not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should not be considered a substitute for net income, cash flow from operating activities

and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally

accepted in the United States.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights & Update

Financial Performance & Other Highlights:

  • Increased common unit distribution by 50% to $0.15 per quarter.
  • Net income for 4Q2021: $40.0 million or $18.6 million excluding the gain from the sale of the M/V 'Adonis'.
  • Partnership's operating surplus: $37.9 million or $6.9 million after the quarterly allocation to the capital reserve.
  • Delivered the M/V 'Adonis' to its new owners.

Acquisition of 4 x LNG Carriers ("LNGCs"):

  • Took delivery of four LNG carriers during 4Q2021, successfully completing the six 174,000 CBM latest generation X-DF LNG carrier acquisition program.

Successful Bond Issue:

  • Issued a €150.0 million senior unsecured bond on the Athens Exchange.

Proceeds were used to partly finance the acquisition of three LNGCs.

  • Hedged FX risk and fixed annual interest rate at 3.66% in US$.

2

Statements Of Comprehensive Income

($ In Thousands)

For the Three-Month Period Ended

For the Three-Month Period Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Revenues

63,574

35,085

Expenses / (income), net:

Voyage expenses

3,229

1,863

Vessel operating expenses

13,011

9,030

Vessel operating expenses - related parties

1,916

1,268

General and administrative expenses

2,747

1,753

Gain on sale of vessels

(21,428)

-

Vessel depreciation and amortization

14,834

10,678

Operating income

49,265

10,493

Other income / (expense), net:

Interest expense and finance cost

(8,921)

(3,358)

Other (expense) / income

(323)

133

Total other expense, net

(9,244)

(3,225)

Partnership's net income

40,021

7,268

3

Operating Surplus For Calculation Of Unit Distribution1

($ In Thousands)

For the Three-Month Period Ended

For the Three-Month Period Ended

31-Dec-21

30-Sept-21

Partnership's net income

40,021

11,875

Adjustments to net income

Depreciation and amortization

16,485

11,819

Amortization / accretion of above / below market acquired

2,808

2,123

charters and straight-line revenue adjustments

Gain on sale of vessel

(21,428)

-

OPERATING SURPLUS PRIOR TO CAPITAL RESERVE

37,886

25,817

Capital reserve

(31,019)

(14,505)

OPERATING SURPLUS AFTER CAPITAL RESERVE

6,867

11,312

Increase in recommended reserves

( 3,906)

(9,337)

AVAILABLE CASH

2,961

1,975

Common Unit Coverage: 2.3x

1 Operating Surplus is a non-GAAP measure. See Important Notice at the front of this presentation.

4



Disclaimer

Capital Product Partners LP published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 13:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
