Capital Product Partners L P : Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
02/02/2022 | 08:39am EST
Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings
Presentation
February 2, 2022
Capital Product Partners L.P.
www.capitalpplp.com
Important Notice
This presentation contains forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. In particular, forward-looking statements include all statements that express forecasts, expectations, plans, outlook, objectives and projections with respect to future matters, including,
among other things, the expected financial performance of CPLP's business following the acquisition, CPLP's
expectations or objectives regarding future distributions, and market and charter rate expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in CPLP's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 27, 2021. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of CPLP speak only as of the date they are made. Unless required by law, CPLP expressly disclaims any
obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new
information, a change in its views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. CPLP does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Measures
This presentation contains non-GAAP measures, including Operating Surplus after Reserves and
EBITDA. Operating Surplus after Reserves is a quantitative measure used in the publicly traded partnership
investment community to assist in evaluating a partnership's financial performance and ability to make quarterly cash distributions. It should not be considered a measure of profitability or liquidity. We define Operating Surplus after Reserves as EBITDA less Debt Amortization and Interest Cost. We define EBITDA as Revenue less Operating Expenses and SG&A. These definitions may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies and MLPs. These measures are not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should not be considered a substitute for net income, cash flow from operating activities
and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally
accepted in the United States.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights & Update
Financial Performance & Other Highlights:
Increased common unit distribution by 50% to $0.15 per quarter.
Net income for 4Q2021: $40.0 million or $18.6 million excluding the gain from the sale of the M/V 'Adonis'.
Partnership's operating surplus: $37.9 million or $6.9 million after the quarterly allocation to the capital reserve.
Delivered the M/V 'Adonis' to its new owners.
Acquisition of 4 x LNG Carriers ("LNGCs"):
Took delivery of four LNG carriers during 4Q2021, successfully completing the six 174,000 CBM latest generation X-DF LNG carrier acquisition program.
Successful Bond Issue:
Issued a €150.0 million senior unsecured bond on the Athens Exchange.
▪ Proceeds were used to partly finance the acquisition of three LNGCs.
Hedged FX risk and fixed annual interest rate at 3.66% in US$.
2
Statements Of Comprehensive Income
($ In Thousands)
For the Three-Month Period Ended
For the Three-Month Period Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Revenues
63,574
35,085
Expenses / (income), net:
Voyage expenses
3,229
1,863
Vessel operating expenses
13,011
9,030
Vessel operating expenses - related parties
1,916
1,268
General and administrative expenses
2,747
1,753
Gain on sale of vessels
(21,428)
-
Vessel depreciation and amortization
14,834
10,678
Operating income
49,265
10,493
Other income / (expense), net:
Interest expense and finance cost
(8,921)
(3,358)
Other (expense) / income
(323)
133
Total other expense, net
(9,244)
(3,225)
Partnership's net income
40,021
7,268
3
Operating Surplus For Calculation Of Unit Distribution1
($ In Thousands)
For the Three-Month Period Ended
For the Three-Month Period Ended
31-Dec-21
30-Sept-21
Partnership's net income
40,021
11,875
Adjustments to net income
Depreciation and amortization
16,485
11,819
Amortization / accretion of above / below market acquired
2,808
2,123
charters and straight-line revenue adjustments
Gain on sale of vessel
(21,428)
-
OPERATING SURPLUS PRIOR TO CAPITAL RESERVE
37,886
25,817
Capital reserve
(31,019)
(14,505)
OPERATING SURPLUS AFTER CAPITAL RESERVE
6,867
11,312
Increase in recommended reserves
( 3,906)
(9,337)
AVAILABLE CASH
2,961
1,975
Common Unit Coverage: 2.3x
1 Operating Surplus is a non-GAAP measure. See Important Notice at the front of this presentation.
4
