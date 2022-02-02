Capital Product Partners L P : Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

This presentation contains forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. In particular, forward-looking statements include all statements that express forecasts, expectations, plans, outlook, objectives and projections with respect to future matters, including,

among other things, the expected financial performance of CPLP's business following the acquisition, CPLP's

expectations or objectives regarding future distributions, and market and charter rate expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in CPLP's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 27, 2021. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of CPLP speak only as of the date they are made. Unless required by law, CPLP expressly disclaims any

obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new

information, a change in its views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. CPLP does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation contains non-GAAP measures, including Operating Surplus after Reserves and

EBITDA. Operating Surplus after Reserves is a quantitative measure used in the publicly traded partnership

investment community to assist in evaluating a partnership's financial performance and ability to make quarterly cash distributions. It should not be considered a measure of profitability or liquidity. We define Operating Surplus after Reserves as EBITDA less Debt Amortization and Interest Cost. We define EBITDA as Revenue less Operating Expenses and SG&A. These definitions may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies and MLPs. These measures are not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should not be considered a substitute for net income, cash flow from operating activities

and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally

accepted in the United States.