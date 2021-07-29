Log in
    CPTP   US1404301095

CAPITAL PROPERTIES, INC.

(CPTP)
Capital Properties, Inc. : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

07/29/2021 | 10:23am EDT
PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: CPTP) announced that, at its regular quarterly meeting held on July 28, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 (seven cents) per share on the Company's outstanding Class A Common Shares (6,599,912) payable on August 27, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2021.

About Capital Properties, Inc.

Capital Properties, Inc. and its subsidiary's principal business consist of the long-term leasing of certain of its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island for commercial development and the leasing of locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for outdoor advertising purposes. 

CONTACT:

Susan R. Johnson, Treasurer
401-435-7171

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-properties-inc-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-301344414.html

SOURCE Capital Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
