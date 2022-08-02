Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Capital Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPTP   US1404301095

CAPITAL PROPERTIES, INC.

(CPTP)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:24 2022-07-28 pm EDT
11.70 USD   -.--%
01:19pCapital Properties, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
04/29CAPITAL PROPERTIES INC /RI/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04/29Capital Properties, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Properties, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

08/02/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: CPTP) announced that, at its regular quarterly meeting held on July 27, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 (seven cents) per share on the Company's outstanding Class A Common Shares (6,599,912) payable on August 26, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022.

About Capital Properties, Inc.

Capital Properties, Inc. and its subsidiary's principal business consist of the long-term leasing of certain of its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island for commercial development and the leasing of locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for outdoor advertising purposes. 

CONTACT:
Susan R. Johnson, Treasurer 
401-435-7171 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-properties-inc-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-301598238.html

SOURCE Capital Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CAPITAL PROPERTIES, INC.
01:19pCapital Properties, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
04/29CAPITAL PROPERTIES INC /RI/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
04/29Capital Properties, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/28CAPITAL PROPERTIES INC /RI/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
04/28Capital Properties, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
04/28Capital Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Outstanding Class A Common ..
CI
02/23CAPITAL PROPERTIES INC /RI/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/23Capital Properties, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
01/28Capital Properties, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
01/28Capital Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on its Outstanding Class A Common ..
CI
More news