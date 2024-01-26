Capital Properties, Inc. announced that at its regular quarterly meeting held on January 24, 2024 the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 (seven cents) per share on the Company's outstanding Class A Common Shares (6,599,912) payable on February 23, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2024.
