Capital Properties, Inc. is engaged in the business of leasing the Company-owned land in Capital Center and property adjacent to Capital Center (Parcel 20) in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases with terms of 99 years or more. The Company owns approximately 18 acres in Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels. Capital Center, approximately 77 acres of land, which is the result of a development project undertaken by the state of Rhode Island, the City of Providence, and the National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak). The Company owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center Area of Providence, Rhode Island. The Company also owns or controls 23 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, on which 44 billboard faces have been constructed.