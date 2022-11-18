Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Capital Properties, Inc.
  News
  Summary
Capital Properties : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
10/28CAPITAL PROPERTIES INC /RI/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10/28Capital Properties, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Summary

8-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 17, 2022

CAPITAL PROPERTIES, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Rhode Island

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

001-08499 05-0386287

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification Number)

5 Steeple Street, Unit 303
Providence, R.I.02903
(Address of principal executive offices)

(401) 435-7171

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each Class

Trading

Symbol

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Class A Common Stock, $.01 par value CPTP OTCQX

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02.

Compensation of Certain Officers

On November 17, 2022 the Compensation Committee voted to increase the salary of Robert H. Eder, the Company's, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer to $327,200 per year and Susan Johnson, the Company's Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, to $163,800 per year, each effective January 1, 2023.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Company has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CAPITAL PROPERTIES, INC.
Date: November 18, 2022 By:

/s/ Susan R. Johnson

Susan R. Johnson
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

3

