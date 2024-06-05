3 June 2024

Results of 2024 AGM

As at the close of business on 31 May 2024, being the last day for registration of shareholdings before the AGM, the Company had a total of 224,906,731 ordinary shares in issue each carrying one vote and therefore the total number of voting rights in respect of the AGM was 224,906,731.

Resolution number

For

% For

Against

%

Votes

Total Votes

%

Against

Withhel

Cast

Shares

d

Voted

1 - To adopt the report and

171,249,997

100.0%

4,756

0.00%

0

171,254,753

76.14%

accounts

2 - To approve the final dividend

171,254,430

100.0%

323

0.00%

0

171,254,753

76.14%

of 2.95 pence per share

3 - To approve the 2023

171,134,511

99.93%

116,995

0.07%

3,247

171,254,753

76.14%

Directors' Remuneration Report

4 - To appoint Mazars LLP as

171,252,380

100.0%

2,215

0.00%

158

171,254,753

76.14%

auditors

5 - To authorise the directors to

fix the remuneration of the

171,254,272

100.0%

323

0.00%

158

171,254,753

76.14%

auditors

6 - To re-elect David Hunter as a

166,367,764

97.15%

4,880,788

2.85%

6,201

171,254,753

76.14%

director of the Company

7 - To re-elect Lawrence

Hutchings as a director of the

171,240,801

100.0%

7,752

0.00%

6,200

171,254,753

76.14%

Company

8 - To re-elect Stuart Wetherly as

171,225,387

99.99%

23,166

0.01%

6,200

171,254,753

76.14%

a director of the Company

9 - To re-elect Laura Whyte as a

170,626,793

99.64%

621,759

0.36%

6,201

171,254,753

76.14%

director of the Company

10 - To re-elect Katie Wadey as

170,717,624

99.69%

530,927

0.31%

6,202

171,254,753

76.14%

a director of the Company

12 - To re-elect Norbert Sasse

169,904,993

99.22%

1,343,560

0.78%

6,200

171,254,753

76.14%

as a director of the Company

12 - To re-elect Panico

Theocharides as a director of the

169,902,883

99.21%

1,345,622

0.79%

6,248

171,254,753

76.14%

Company

13 - To elect Gerry Murphy as a

171,240,801

100.0%

7,752

0.00%

6,200

171,254,753

76.14%

director of the Company.

14 - To allot securities.

170,214,633

99.39%

1,037,055

0.61%

3,065

171,254,753

76.14%

15 - Special resolution - To

170,211,664

99.39%

1,040,024

0.61%

3,065

171,254,753

76.14%

disapply pre-emption rights

16 - Special resolution - To

disapply pre-emption rights for

170,199,648

99.39%

1,050,722

0.61%

4,202

171,254,753

76.14%

acquisitions or capital

investments

17 - Special resolution - To make

market purchases of the

Company's own shares in

170,011,994

99.27%

1,242,710

0.73%

49

171,254,753

76.14%

compliance with Section 693 of

the Companies Act 2006

3 June 2024

18 - Special resolution - To call a general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice

170,326,722

99.46%

927,982

0.54%

49

171,254,753

76.14%

1Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy with discretion as to voting, those votes have been cast in favour of all of the resolutions.

2A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

Votes of independent shareholders on the resolutions concerning the election or re-election of the independent Non- executive Directors:

Resolution number

For

% For

Against

%

Votes

Total

%

Agains

Withheld

Shares

Shares

t

Voted

Voted

6

- To re-elect David Hunter

13,140,498

72.92%

4,880,788

27.08%

6,201

18,027,487

25.15%

9

- To re-elect Laura Whyte

17,399,527

96.55%

621,759

3.45%

6,201

18,027,487

25.15%

10

- To re-elect Katie Wadey

17,490,358

97.05%

530,927

2.95%

6,202

18,027,487

25.15%

11

- To elect Gerry Murphy

18,013,535

99.96%

7,752

0.04%

6,200

18,027,487

25.15%

