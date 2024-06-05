3 June 2024
Results of 2024 AGM
As at the close of business on 31 May 2024, being the last day for registration of shareholdings before the AGM, the Company had a total of 224,906,731 ordinary shares in issue each carrying one vote and therefore the total number of voting rights in respect of the AGM was 224,906,731.
Resolution number
For
% For
Against
%
Votes
Total Votes
%
Against
Withhel
Cast
Shares
d
Voted
1 - To adopt the report and
171,249,997
100.0%
4,756
0.00%
0
171,254,753
76.14%
accounts
2 - To approve the final dividend
171,254,430
100.0%
323
0.00%
0
171,254,753
76.14%
of 2.95 pence per share
3 - To approve the 2023
171,134,511
99.93%
116,995
0.07%
3,247
171,254,753
76.14%
Directors' Remuneration Report
4 - To appoint Mazars LLP as
171,252,380
100.0%
2,215
0.00%
158
171,254,753
76.14%
auditors
5 - To authorise the directors to
fix the remuneration of the
171,254,272
100.0%
323
0.00%
158
171,254,753
76.14%
auditors
6 - To re-elect David Hunter as a
166,367,764
97.15%
4,880,788
2.85%
6,201
171,254,753
76.14%
director of the Company
7 - To re-elect Lawrence
Hutchings as a director of the
171,240,801
100.0%
7,752
0.00%
6,200
171,254,753
76.14%
Company
8 - To re-elect Stuart Wetherly as
171,225,387
99.99%
23,166
0.01%
6,200
171,254,753
76.14%
a director of the Company
9 - To re-elect Laura Whyte as a
170,626,793
99.64%
621,759
0.36%
6,201
171,254,753
76.14%
director of the Company
10 - To re-elect Katie Wadey as
170,717,624
99.69%
530,927
0.31%
6,202
171,254,753
76.14%
a director of the Company
12 - To re-elect Norbert Sasse
169,904,993
99.22%
1,343,560
0.78%
6,200
171,254,753
76.14%
as a director of the Company
12 - To re-elect Panico
Theocharides as a director of the
169,902,883
99.21%
1,345,622
0.79%
6,248
171,254,753
76.14%
Company
13 - To elect Gerry Murphy as a
171,240,801
100.0%
7,752
0.00%
6,200
171,254,753
76.14%
director of the Company.
14 - To allot securities.
170,214,633
99.39%
1,037,055
0.61%
3,065
171,254,753
76.14%
15 - Special resolution - To
170,211,664
99.39%
1,040,024
0.61%
3,065
171,254,753
76.14%
disapply pre-emption rights
16 - Special resolution - To
disapply pre-emption rights for
170,199,648
99.39%
1,050,722
0.61%
4,202
171,254,753
76.14%
acquisitions or capital
investments
17 - Special resolution - To make
market purchases of the
Company's own shares in
170,011,994
99.27%
1,242,710
0.73%
49
171,254,753
76.14%
compliance with Section 693 of
the Companies Act 2006
3 June 2024
18 - Special resolution - To call a general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice
170,326,722
99.46%
927,982
0.54%
49
171,254,753
76.14%
1Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy with discretion as to voting, those votes have been cast in favour of all of the resolutions.
2A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
Votes of independent shareholders on the resolutions concerning the election or re-election of the independent Non- executive Directors:
Resolution number
For
% For
Against
%
Votes
Total
%
Agains
Withheld
Shares
Shares
t
Voted
Voted
6
- To re-elect David Hunter
13,140,498
72.92%
4,880,788
27.08%
6,201
18,027,487
25.15%
9
- To re-elect Laura Whyte
17,399,527
96.55%
621,759
3.45%
6,201
18,027,487
25.15%
10
- To re-elect Katie Wadey
17,490,358
97.05%
530,927
2.95%
6,202
18,027,487
25.15%
11
- To elect Gerry Murphy
18,013,535
99.96%
7,752
0.04%
6,200
18,027,487
25.15%
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Capital & Regional plc published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 16:07:07 UTC.