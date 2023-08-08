Our 2023 Half Year results will be announced at 10:45 on Thursday 10 August 2023.
Use the link below to register for and view the live webcast. An on-demand version, along with the press release and presentation will be available here shortly after the presentation.
Register for / view the webcast
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Capital & Regional plc published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 21:57:43 UTC.